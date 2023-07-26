Police search for two men in Makiki armed robbery

Honolulu police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a 50-year-old man at gunpoint early this morning in Makiki.

At about 5:45 a.m., the 50-year-old man was walking in the Makiki area when two men on bicycles approached him from behind, according to Honolulu police.

One of the men on a bicycle allegedly pulled a gun on the 50-year-old who “immediately relinquished his property to the suspect.” It was not immediately made public what the 50-year-old lost in the robbery.

The suspects then fled the scene. HPD opened a first degree robbery investigation and are looking for the two men on bicycles.