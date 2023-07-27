Man in serious condition after being stabbed in Kalihi

A man in his late 20s is in serious condition after he was stabbed in the Kalihi area this morning, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.
The incident took place on Kuwili Street at around 11:30 a.m. EMS reported that the man had a stab wound to his upper body.
EMS treated the patient with advanced life support and transported him to a trauma hospital.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.