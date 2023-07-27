comscore Man in serious condition after being stabbed in Kalihi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man in serious condition after being stabbed in Kalihi

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:29 pm
A man in his late 20s is in serious condition after he was stabbed in the Kalihi area this morning, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.

The incident took place on Kuwili Street at around 11:30 a.m. EMS reported that the man had a stab wound to his upper body.

EMS treated the patient with advanced life support and transported him to a trauma hospital.

