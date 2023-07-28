Firefighters extinguish storage container fire at Kewalo Basin

Honolulu firefighters put out an overnight fire at a storage container at Kewalo Basin Waterfront Park in Kakaako.

The Honolulu Fire Department says it received a 911 call at 11:59 p.m. Thursday for a building fire near the canoe pavilion. Six units with 22 personnel responded.

The first arrived on scene at 12:07 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the exterior of the 40-foot storage container.

Following an aggressive fire attack with handlines, the fire was brought under control at 12:20 a.m. It was extinguished at 12:24 a.m.

Firefighters conducted a search for occupants and found no one was inside the container during the fire. No injuries were reported.

HFD is still investigating the origin and cause of the fire. No damage estimates were yet available.