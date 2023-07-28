Man, 63, arrested for allegedly attacking bus driver in Makiki

A 63-year-old Honolulu man was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly assaulted a bus driver on Makiki Street, according to police.
At about 8:27 p.m. Thursday night a city bus driver reported being attacked by a 63-year-old man. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of interfering with the operator of a public transit vehicle at 8:29 p.m. on Waialae Avenue.
The suspect has 46 prior convictions, including drug violations, two misdemeanor assaults and three first-degree burglary convictions. Most recently, on April 10, he was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and on June 20th he was convicted of harassment, a petty misdemeanor.
He remains in custody pending further investigation.
