Coleman gets extra time with UH hoops newcomers

During a six-week visit to his family home in Belgium, University of Hawaii basketball player Noel Coleman enjoyed the traditional meals his mother prepared.

A favorite was stoofvlees, a Flemish beef stew, which included a sauce containing Maredsous dark beer, and sides of vegetables and Belgium fries topped with mayonnaise. “They call it French fries over here, but they’re Belgium fries and they’re the greatest thing ever invented,” Coleman said.

But not even home-cooked meals could satisfy his appetite to play for the Rainbow Warriors. Coleman, a 6-foot-4 combo guard who earned a bachelor’s degree in May, briefly considered pursuing a pro career before deciding to return.

“I thought about it, but like a lot of people said, there’s a lot of unfinished business here,” Coleman said. “I didn’t like the way my season went last year. I didn’t want to leave on that. Especially as a team, I expected us to do more.”

Coleman was in October form — leading the break, swishing 3s, lasering passes to open shooters — during Thursday’s two-hour practice in UH’s Gym II. During the summer, Division I teams are limited to eight hours each week with coaches, four of which can be spent on a court. But teams competing in international tours are allowed 10 full practices. The ’Bows depart on Aug. 8 for a 10-day trip to Japan.

“When you hear about the foreign tour, people think about the actual tour, not the 10 days of practices you’re afforded at a time when you don’t get that many hours with the team,” coach Eran Ganot said.

The ’Bows, who have used three of the full practices, will put on a free clinic for youths (girls and boys sixth grade and younger) at Kauai High on Saturday morning. They will serve as host to a youth camp at UH next week, use the remaining full practices, and then depart for Japan.

“It’s crazy, it’s hectic, it’s busy, but it’s also going to be awesome,” Ganot said of the clinic, camp, practices and trip.

Two ’Bows completed their eligibility and five reserve players entered the transfer portal. But among the key additions are power forward Justin McCoy, who previously played at North Carolina and Virginia; 6-8 wing Akira Jacobs, who grew up in Japan and California; Yale guard Matthue Cotton; and 6-5 guard Thomas Beattie. The NCAA also granted a waiver that will allow guard Juan Munoz to compete as an eighth-year player this season.

“It was a hell of a story for Juan,” guard JoVon McClanahan said, referring to Munoz’s injuries to his left ACL and left Achilles that kept him from playing in the past two UH seasons. “It will be a hell of a story for the guys who stayed.”

Coleman said the additional practices have helped the newcomers acclimate to the ’Bows’ schemes.

“Normally, you work your way toward having practices in the fall,” Coleman said. “The process has been sped up. It’s going to be great for the team to learn on the go.”

McClanahan said: “I love it because I think we can improve faster and earlier. I see guys making mistakes we won’t actually be making in the fall. Our team will be ready for when we open the season.”

Jacobs, who represented Japan in an international tournament, joins the ’Bows today. “And then there were 14,” Ganot said of the active roster.

The ’Bows have one available scholarship they can use now, hold until mid-year, or not use at all. “We’re looking to fill it,” Ganot said. “We’re actively recruiting for the last spot this year, and try to get ahead for next year.’

But Ganot said the coaches are content with the current composition of the roster. In practices and perhaps during the tour, the ’Bows will experiment with combinations, including a three-guard attack and, even, pairing 7-foot-1 Mor Seck and 6-9 Berardo da Silva in the same front court.