Hawaii Real Estate Sales: June 12 – June 16, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 9:18 pm
For The Week Of June 12-16
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa
99-341 Pilikoa St 6/15/23 $1,000,000
4334 Hakupapa St 6/14/23 $1,125,000
99-350 Mananai Pl #S 6/13/23 $612,500
Aina Haina    
171 Kaai St 6/16/23 $1,170,000
Airport/Mapunapuna    
1295 A Moanalualani Ct #17A 6/15/23 $875,000
975 Ala Lilikoi St #503 6/14/23 $380,000
3215 Ala Ilima St #B612 6/16/23 $360,000
801 Ala Nioi Pl #202 6/15/23 $480,000
3075 Ala Poha Pl #808 6/14/23 $780,000
Ala Moana    
1560 Kanunu St #714 6/16/23 $271,000
930 Kaheka St #1002 6/15/23 $455,000
910 Ahana St #504 6/14/23 $250,000
731 Amana St #1401 6/16/23 $530,000
780 Amana St #1102 6/13/23 $450,000
1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3706 6/16/23 $1,290,000
1650 Ala Moana Blvd #3003 6/15/23 $650,000
410 Atkinson Dr #2032 6/15/23 $178,000
410 Atkinson Dr #2421 6/15/23 $225,000
1555 Kapiolani Blvd #1612 6/14/23 $971,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-630 Kilaha St #1 6/16/23 $325,000
91-128 Makalea St #3 6/16/23 $755,000
91-226 Makalea St #143 6/15/23 $785,000
91-565 Makalea St #56 6/14/23 $820,000
91-1025 Kaipalaoa St #1001 6/15/23 $720,000
91-3633 Kauluakoko St #610 6/14/23 $695,611
91-151 Puaina Pl 6/16/23 $964,000
91-681 Puamaeole St #28A 6/16/23 $435,000
91-1018 Kumulipo St 6/15/23 $835,000
91-242 Hanapouli Cir #26J 6/16/23 $545,000
91-1019 Holi St 6/16/23 $775,000
91-2041 Laakona Pl 6/15/23 $845,000
91-1024 Kaiwana St 6/16/23 $1,400,000
91-2170 Kanela St #M107 6/13/23 $800,000
91-1268 Kaiopua St 6/14/23 $1,250,000
91-1138 Olowa St 6/13/23 $950,000
91-1364 Keoneula Blvd #1206 6/16/23 $775,000
724 Kakala St #1304 6/15/23 $780,000
724 Kakala St #1608 6/13/23 $705,000
550 Kamaaha Ave #1106 6/16/23 $890,000
91-6221 Kapolei Pkwy #531 6/14/23 $885,000
91-1287 Uluahewa St 6/16/23 $940,000
91-1884 Olali St 6/16/23 $1,116,064
91-1886 Olali St 6/16/23 $1,143,762
91-1349 Kakiwi St 6/15/23 $858,895
91-1353 Kakiwi St 6/14/23 $851,680
Hawaii Kai    
500 Lunalilo Home Rd #16B 6/15/23 $771,000
727 Hahaione St 6/13/23 $1,249,000
Heeia    
45-315 Lilipuna Rd #B303 6/14/23 $460,000
Kahaluu    
47-350 C Hui Iwa St #104 6/13/23 $585,000
47-458 Aialii Pl 6/16/23 $885,000
Kahuku    
56-419 Kamehameha Hwy #NC-46 6/13/23 $1,950,000
56-289 Huehu St 6/13/23 $750,000
Kailua    
1354 A Kamahele St #2103 6/16/23 $1,650,000
965 Kina St 6/13/23 $1,795,000
51 Kamani Kai Pl 6/13/23 $2,795,000
229 Ohana St 6/13/23 $1,841,000
427 Olomana St 6/16/23 $1,500,000
14 Aulike St #404 6/16/23 $600,000
Kaimuki    
1127 A 19th Ave 6/13/23 $1,067,700
Kakaako    
801 S King St #2107 6/14/23 $585,000
801 S Kapiolani Blvd #3727 6/16/23 $825,000
725 Kapiolani Blvd #904 6/15/23 $624,000
725 Kapiolani Blvd #3503 6/15/23 $725,000
725 Kapiolani Blvd #613 6/14/23 $705,000
1118 Ala Moana Blvd #11B 6/13/23 $5,050,000
1001 Queen St #1711 6/15/23 $605,000
1000 Auahi St #4115 6/16/23 $1,765,000
1330 Ala Moana Blvd #701 6/14/23 $250,000
1330 Ala Moana Blvd #2207 6/13/23 $835,000
Kaneohe    
1561 Noe St #1201 6/16/23 $805,000
44-108 Ikeanani Dr #223 6/15/23 $480,000
45-349 Kulauli St 6/15/23 $920,000
45-488 A Kamehameha Hwy 6/16/23 $1,350,000
45-450 Puahuula Pl 6/15/23 $263,200
45-691 Keneke St #B 6/13/23 $925,000
Kapahulu    
3027 Pualei Cir #308 6/13/23 $529,000
2957 Kalakaua Ave #106 6/15/23 $495,000
4305 Kaikoo Pl 6/15/23 $3,200,000
Kawela Bay    
57-020 Kuilima Dr #218 6/13/23 $4,750,000
Liliha    
60 N Beretania St #3308 6/13/23 $430,000
Lower Kalihi    
828 Puuhale Rd #101 6/16/23 $353,000
1916 Ulana Pl 6/16/23 $1,425,000
Lower Manoa    
1621 Dole St #402 6/14/23 $425,000
1513 Spreckels St #B2 6/15/23 $278,000
Makaha    
84-687 Ala Mahiku St #118B 6/14/23 $375,000
84-688 Ala Mahiku St #159A 6/15/23 $325,000
84-216 Holt St 6/16/23 $775,000
84-930 Maunaolu St #21 6/15/23 $1,366,600
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-1171 Hookeha St 6/15/23 $600,000
92-6040 Iliohe St 6/16/23 $1,125,000
Makiki    
1750 Kalakaua Ave #501 6/16/23 $129,000
1326 Keeaumoku St #902 6/16/23 $498,000
1221 Victoria St #705 6/13/23 $222,000
1221 Victoria St #902 6/13/23 $159,000
1400 Pensacola St #1203 6/16/23 $425,000
1710 Makiki St #804 6/15/23 $500,000
1700 Makiki St #111 6/13/23 $226,600
1700 Makiki St #207 6/16/23 $187,900
1700 Makiki St #208 6/13/23 $187,900
1717 Mott-Smith Dr #1410 6/16/23 $410,000
1630 Liholiho St #2209 6/14/23 $308,000
1605 Pensacola St #102 6/16/23 $340,000
1687 Pensacola St #601 6/14/23 $315,000
Mccully    
796 Isenberg St #10D 6/16/23 $405,000
2760 Kahoaloha Ln #16 6/14/23 $430,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-982 Wikao St #L203 6/15/23 $595,000
95-270 Waikalani Dr #E304 6/16/23 $650,000
95-227 Waikalani Dr #A205 6/16/23 $508,000
95-661 Lauawa St 6/15/23 $949,000
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-149 4 Helelua St 6/15/23 $335,000
87-863 Kulauku St 6/14/23 $675,000
87-1076 Oheohe St 6/14/23 $745,000
87-1005 Naakawelola St 6/14/23 $788,000
Niu Valley    
5549 Kanau St 6/16/23 $1,500,000
Nuuanu    
1255 Nuuanu Ave #E1911 6/16/23 $385,000
225 Queen St #11B 6/15/23 $390,833
1423 Emerson St #101 6/16/23 $415,000
217 Prospect St #96 6/16/23 $938,000
Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights    
3933 Nioi Pl 6/13/23 $1,700,000
3029 Maigret St 6/13/23 $1,808,000
Pearl City    
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #601A 6/15/23 $270,000
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #1507A 6/15/23 $335,000
2437 Akepa St 6/16/23 $870,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-715 Iho Pl #703 6/13/23 $536,800
98-483 Kilipohe St #41 6/16/23 $925,000
Punaluu    
53-549 Kamehameha Hwy #318 6/16/23 $100,000
Wahiawa    
1119 Kaala Ave 6/13/23 $822,700
2112 C Puu Pl 6/13/23 $840,000
Waialae, Kahala    
1158 Kealaolu Ave 6/15/23 $2,200,000
1839 Laukahi St 6/15/23 $1,116,960
Waianae    
86-359 Kauaopuu St 6/16/23 $386,220
Waikiki    
1765 Ala Moana Blvd #1891 6/16/23 $498,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #937 6/14/23 $780,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #2401 6/15/23 $551,000
1551 Ala Wai Blvd #3604 6/15/23 $1,625,000
1860 Ala Moana Blvd #1801 6/16/23 $200,000
1850 Ala Moana Blvd #425 6/15/23 $310,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1401 6/16/23 $561,000
1717 Ala Wai Blvd #504 6/14/23 $550,000
1837 Kalakaua Ave #1210 6/14/23 $840,000
430 Keoniana St #1207 6/13/23 $420,000
2121 Ala Wai Blvd #2206 6/16/23 $490,000
364 Seaside Ave #405 6/14/23 $450,000
2211 Ala Wai Blvd #1604 6/13/23 $340,000
441 Lewers St #302 6/15/23 $230,000
2345 Ala Wai Blvd #2605 6/16/23 $355,000
445 Seaside Ave #2214 6/13/23 $360,000
236 Liliuokalani Ave #703 6/13/23 $315,000
2452 Tusitala St #707 6/16/23 $129,000
2500 Kalakaua Ave #1005 6/14/23 $690,000
2611 Ala Wai Blvd #1004 6/14/23 $395,000
Waipahu    
94-141 Kuahelani Ave #145 6/13/23 $655,000
94-1188 Kalahikiola Dr #1004 6/16/23 $772,152
94-1251 Hale Halawai Dr #M1A-42 6/16/23 $1,059,247
94-515 Lumiaina St #L202 6/16/23 $476,000
94-413 Kahualei Pl 6/15/23 $975,000
94-543 Hiahia Loop 6/15/23 $1,110,000
94-1050 Akaku St 6/14/23 $875,000
94-864 Lelepua St #3C 6/16/23 $ 670,000
94-1134 Mopua Loop #E5 6/15/23 $ 525,000
94-721 Paaono St #J1 6/14/23 $ 551,000
94-1425 Welina Loop #7C 6/14/23 $ 500,000
94-1023 Hanauna St 6/14/23 $ 948,000
94-709 Meheula Pkwy #60D 6/16/23 $ 421,242
COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Kailua    
314 Kuulei Rd 6/15/23 $ 1,795,000
Looking Back

