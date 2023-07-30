Hawaii Real Estate Sales: June 12 – June 16, 2023

|For The Week Of June 12-16
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|99-341 Pilikoa St
|6/15/23
|$1,000,000
|4334 Hakupapa St
|6/14/23
|$1,125,000
|99-350 Mananai Pl #S
|6/13/23
|$612,500
|Aina Haina
|171 Kaai St
|6/16/23
|$1,170,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|1295 A Moanalualani Ct #17A
|6/15/23
|$875,000
|975 Ala Lilikoi St #503
|6/14/23
|$380,000
|3215 Ala Ilima St #B612
|6/16/23
|$360,000
|801 Ala Nioi Pl #202
|6/15/23
|$480,000
|3075 Ala Poha Pl #808
|6/14/23
|$780,000
|Ala Moana
|1560 Kanunu St #714
|6/16/23
|$271,000
|930 Kaheka St #1002
|6/15/23
|$455,000
|910 Ahana St #504
|6/14/23
|$250,000
|731 Amana St #1401
|6/16/23
|$530,000
|780 Amana St #1102
|6/13/23
|$450,000
|1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3706
|6/16/23
|$1,290,000
|1650 Ala Moana Blvd #3003
|6/15/23
|$650,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #2032
|6/15/23
|$178,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #2421
|6/15/23
|$225,000
|1555 Kapiolani Blvd #1612
|6/14/23
|$971,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-630 Kilaha St #1
|6/16/23
|$325,000
|91-128 Makalea St #3
|6/16/23
|$755,000
|91-226 Makalea St #143
|6/15/23
|$785,000
|91-565 Makalea St #56
|6/14/23
|$820,000
|91-1025 Kaipalaoa St #1001
|6/15/23
|$720,000
|91-3633 Kauluakoko St #610
|6/14/23
|$695,611
|91-151 Puaina Pl
|6/16/23
|$964,000
|91-681 Puamaeole St #28A
|6/16/23
|$435,000
|91-1018 Kumulipo St
|6/15/23
|$835,000
|91-242 Hanapouli Cir #26J
|6/16/23
|$545,000
|91-1019 Holi St
|6/16/23
|$775,000
|91-2041 Laakona Pl
|6/15/23
|$845,000
|91-1024 Kaiwana St
|6/16/23
|$1,400,000
|91-2170 Kanela St #M107
|6/13/23
|$800,000
|91-1268 Kaiopua St
|6/14/23
|$1,250,000
|91-1138 Olowa St
|6/13/23
|$950,000
|91-1364 Keoneula Blvd #1206
|6/16/23
|$775,000
|724 Kakala St #1304
|6/15/23
|$780,000
|724 Kakala St #1608
|6/13/23
|$705,000
|550 Kamaaha Ave #1106
|6/16/23
|$890,000
|91-6221 Kapolei Pkwy #531
|6/14/23
|$885,000
|91-1287 Uluahewa St
|6/16/23
|$940,000
|91-1884 Olali St
|6/16/23
|$1,116,064
|91-1886 Olali St
|6/16/23
|$1,143,762
|91-1349 Kakiwi St
|6/15/23
|$858,895
|91-1353 Kakiwi St
|6/14/23
|$851,680
|Hawaii Kai
|500 Lunalilo Home Rd #16B
|6/15/23
|$771,000
|727 Hahaione St
|6/13/23
|$1,249,000
|Heeia
|45-315 Lilipuna Rd #B303
|6/14/23
|$460,000
|Kahaluu
|47-350 C Hui Iwa St #104
|6/13/23
|$585,000
|47-458 Aialii Pl
|6/16/23
|$885,000
|Kahuku
|56-419 Kamehameha Hwy #NC-46
|6/13/23
|$1,950,000
|56-289 Huehu St
|6/13/23
|$750,000
|Kailua
|1354 A Kamahele St #2103
|6/16/23
|$1,650,000
|965 Kina St
|6/13/23
|$1,795,000
|51 Kamani Kai Pl
|6/13/23
|$2,795,000
|229 Ohana St
|6/13/23
|$1,841,000
|427 Olomana St
|6/16/23
|$1,500,000
|14 Aulike St #404
|6/16/23
|$600,000
|Kaimuki
|1127 A 19th Ave
|6/13/23
|$1,067,700
|Kakaako
|801 S King St #2107
|6/14/23
|$585,000
|801 S Kapiolani Blvd #3727
|6/16/23
|$825,000
|725 Kapiolani Blvd #904
|6/15/23
|$624,000
|725 Kapiolani Blvd #3503
|6/15/23
|$725,000
|725 Kapiolani Blvd #613
|6/14/23
|$705,000
|1118 Ala Moana Blvd #11B
|6/13/23
|$5,050,000
|1001 Queen St #1711
|6/15/23
|$605,000
|1000 Auahi St #4115
|6/16/23
|$1,765,000
|1330 Ala Moana Blvd #701
|6/14/23
|$250,000
|1330 Ala Moana Blvd #2207
|6/13/23
|$835,000
|Kaneohe
|1561 Noe St #1201
|6/16/23
|$805,000
|44-108 Ikeanani Dr #223
|6/15/23
|$480,000
|45-349 Kulauli St
|6/15/23
|$920,000
|45-488 A Kamehameha Hwy
|6/16/23
|$1,350,000
|45-450 Puahuula Pl
|6/15/23
|$263,200
|45-691 Keneke St #B
|6/13/23
|$925,000
|Kapahulu
|3027 Pualei Cir #308
|6/13/23
|$529,000
|2957 Kalakaua Ave #106
|6/15/23
|$495,000
|4305 Kaikoo Pl
|6/15/23
|$3,200,000
|Kawela Bay
|57-020 Kuilima Dr #218
|6/13/23
|$4,750,000
|Liliha
|60 N Beretania St #3308
|6/13/23
|$430,000
|Lower Kalihi
|828 Puuhale Rd #101
|6/16/23
|$353,000
|1916 Ulana Pl
|6/16/23
|$1,425,000
|Lower Manoa
|1621 Dole St #402
|6/14/23
|$425,000
|1513 Spreckels St #B2
|6/15/23
|$278,000
|Makaha
|84-687 Ala Mahiku St #118B
|6/14/23
|$375,000
|84-688 Ala Mahiku St #159A
|6/15/23
|$325,000
|84-216 Holt St
|6/16/23
|$775,000
|84-930 Maunaolu St #21
|6/15/23
|$1,366,600
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-1171 Hookeha St
|6/15/23
|$600,000
|92-6040 Iliohe St
|6/16/23
|$1,125,000
|Makiki
|1750 Kalakaua Ave #501
|6/16/23
|$129,000
|1326 Keeaumoku St #902
|6/16/23
|$498,000
|1221 Victoria St #705
|6/13/23
|$222,000
|1221 Victoria St #902
|6/13/23
|$159,000
|1400 Pensacola St #1203
|6/16/23
|$425,000
|1710 Makiki St #804
|6/15/23
|$500,000
|1700 Makiki St #111
|6/13/23
|$226,600
|1700 Makiki St #207
|6/16/23
|$187,900
|1700 Makiki St #208
|6/13/23
|$187,900
|1717 Mott-Smith Dr #1410
|6/16/23
|$410,000
|1630 Liholiho St #2209
|6/14/23
|$308,000
|1605 Pensacola St #102
|6/16/23
|$340,000
|1687 Pensacola St #601
|6/14/23
|$315,000
|Mccully
|796 Isenberg St #10D
|6/16/23
|$405,000
|2760 Kahoaloha Ln #16
|6/14/23
|$430,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-982 Wikao St #L203
|6/15/23
|$595,000
|95-270 Waikalani Dr #E304
|6/16/23
|$650,000
|95-227 Waikalani Dr #A205
|6/16/23
|$508,000
|95-661 Lauawa St
|6/15/23
|$949,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-149 4 Helelua St
|6/15/23
|$335,000
|87-863 Kulauku St
|6/14/23
|$675,000
|87-1076 Oheohe St
|6/14/23
|$745,000
|87-1005 Naakawelola St
|6/14/23
|$788,000
|Niu Valley
|5549 Kanau St
|6/16/23
|$1,500,000
|Nuuanu
|1255 Nuuanu Ave #E1911
|6/16/23
|$385,000
|225 Queen St #11B
|6/15/23
|$390,833
|1423 Emerson St #101
|6/16/23
|$415,000
|217 Prospect St #96
|6/16/23
|$938,000
|Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
|3933 Nioi Pl
|6/13/23
|$1,700,000
|3029 Maigret St
|6/13/23
|$1,808,000
|Pearl City
|1060 Kamehameha Hwy #601A
|6/15/23
|$270,000
|1060 Kamehameha Hwy #1507A
|6/15/23
|$335,000
|2437 Akepa St
|6/16/23
|$870,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-715 Iho Pl #703
|6/13/23
|$536,800
|98-483 Kilipohe St #41
|6/16/23
|$925,000
|Punaluu
|53-549 Kamehameha Hwy #318
|6/16/23
|$100,000
|Wahiawa
|1119 Kaala Ave
|6/13/23
|$822,700
|2112 C Puu Pl
|6/13/23
|$840,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|1158 Kealaolu Ave
|6/15/23
|$2,200,000
|1839 Laukahi St
|6/15/23
|$1,116,960
|Waianae
|86-359 Kauaopuu St
|6/16/23
|$386,220
|Waikiki
|1765 Ala Moana Blvd #1891
|6/16/23
|$498,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #937
|6/14/23
|$780,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #2401
|6/15/23
|$551,000
|1551 Ala Wai Blvd #3604
|6/15/23
|$1,625,000
|1860 Ala Moana Blvd #1801
|6/16/23
|$200,000
|1850 Ala Moana Blvd #425
|6/15/23
|$310,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1401
|6/16/23
|$561,000
|1717 Ala Wai Blvd #504
|6/14/23
|$550,000
|1837 Kalakaua Ave #1210
|6/14/23
|$840,000
|430 Keoniana St #1207
|6/13/23
|$420,000
|2121 Ala Wai Blvd #2206
|6/16/23
|$490,000
|364 Seaside Ave #405
|6/14/23
|$450,000
|2211 Ala Wai Blvd #1604
|6/13/23
|$340,000
|441 Lewers St #302
|6/15/23
|$230,000
|2345 Ala Wai Blvd #2605
|6/16/23
|$355,000
|445 Seaside Ave #2214
|6/13/23
|$360,000
|236 Liliuokalani Ave #703
|6/13/23
|$315,000
|2452 Tusitala St #707
|6/16/23
|$129,000
|2500 Kalakaua Ave #1005
|6/14/23
|$690,000
|2611 Ala Wai Blvd #1004
|6/14/23
|$395,000
|Waipahu
|94-141 Kuahelani Ave #145
|6/13/23
|$655,000
|94-1188 Kalahikiola Dr #1004
|6/16/23
|$772,152
|94-1251 Hale Halawai Dr #M1A-42
|6/16/23
|$1,059,247
|94-515 Lumiaina St #L202
|6/16/23
|$476,000
|94-413 Kahualei Pl
|6/15/23
|$975,000
|94-543 Hiahia Loop
|6/15/23
|$1,110,000
|94-1050 Akaku St
|6/14/23
|$875,000
|94-864 Lelepua St #3C
|6/16/23
|$ 670,000
|94-1134 Mopua Loop #E5
|6/15/23
|$ 525,000
|94-721 Paaono St #J1
|6/14/23
|$ 551,000
|94-1425 Welina Loop #7C
|6/14/23
|$ 500,000
|94-1023 Hanauna St
|6/14/23
|$ 948,000
|94-709 Meheula Pkwy #60D
|6/16/23
|$ 421,242
|COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Kailua
|314 Kuulei Rd
|6/15/23
|$ 1,795,000
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: June 12 – June 16, 2023
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: June 12 – June 16, 2023
