Las Vegas Advisor: Mixed-use complex to replace 2 North Las Vegas casinos

What happens after a casino has been demolished? In many cases, another casino takes its place. But not in the case of the former Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho, which were located across the street from one another in North Las Vegas.

Planned for the now-­vacant, 73-acre site is a “mixed-use commercial-residential-hotel-­recreation development” called Hylo that will include up to 665 homes, a sports field, two ice-skating rinks, an outdoor-entertainment venue and a 150-room hotel, plus restaurants, retail, a car wash and a child-care center. The one thing Hylo won’t have is a casino; the deed excludes any form of gambling.

More parking fees: Long-time Strip hold-outs Venetian and Palazzo have announced that both will institute parking fees. No information regarding the fee schedule, grace periods or exemptions were announced, but they will be soon — pay-to-park begins in August.

Two times lobster: Las Vegas’ only lobster buffet just became a little easier to get. Previously available on Wednesday nights only, the Palms’ all-you-can-eat lobster buffet is now served on Wednesdays and Thursdays. What didn’t increase is the price; it’s still unlimited whole lobsters and tails for $64.99.

Airport jackpots: Flying in the face of the belief that slots at the airport don’t pay, two $1.3 million jackpots have been hit at Reid International Airport in the last month. Both came on Wheel of Fortune machines.

Question: What are the details of the fire at the Fontainebleau? Will it delay the opening?

Answer: A fire at the Fontainebleau last week was confined to the rooftop. Despite plumes of smoke being sent into the air, damage was all but nonexistent, limited to building materials which were somehow ignited. The massive casino on the north end of the Strip remains on schedule to open in December, though a specific date has not been announced.

