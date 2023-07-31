Hickam discharges 9,500 gallons of partially treated wastewater

The public is advised to avoid contact with waters near the entrance channel to Pearl Harbor due to the discharge of partially treated wastewater from the plant there.
The Hawaii Department of Health says an estimated 9,500 gallons of partially treated wastewater was discharged from the Hickam Wastewater Treatment Plant due to a pump failure.
This wastewater was treated with UV only, and no sand filtration.
The affected waters are near the plant outfall near the entrance channel to Pearl Harbor, just off the Ewa end of the Reef runway.
The public should remain out of these waters until the advisory has been canceled.
