comscore Hickam discharges 9,500 gallons of partially treated wastewater | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Hickam discharges 9,500 gallons of partially treated wastewater

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY GOOGLE MAPS The area affected by the wastewater discharge is highlighted in yellow.

    COURTESY GOOGLE MAPS

    The area affected by the wastewater discharge is highlighted in yellow.

The public is advised to avoid contact with waters near the entrance channel to Pearl Harbor due to the discharge of partially treated wastewater from the plant there.

The Hawaii Department of Health says an estimated 9,500 gallons of partially treated wastewater was discharged from the Hickam Wastewater Treatment Plant due to a pump failure.

This wastewater was treated with UV only, and no sand filtration.

The affected waters are near the plant outfall near the entrance channel to Pearl Harbor, just off the Ewa end of the Reef runway.

The public should remain out of these waters until the advisory has been canceled.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Coastal flooding during afternoon high tides, forecasters warn

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up