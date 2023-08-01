Betty’s Beach Cafe in Lahaina to reopen after inspection

The state Department of Health Food Safety Branch has allowed Betty’s Beach Cafe in Lahaina to reopen after closing it last week due to a cockroach infestation.

The department said it issued the establishment, located at 505 Front St., a “Pass” placard on Monday, allowing it to reopen. The DOH issued the placard after a follow-up inspection.

The restaurant had three professional pest control treatments conducted at the establishment, eliminating the cockroach infestation, and cleaned or sealed all areas that could harbor cockroaches.

The establishment was closed on Thursday after the infestation was observed within the kitchen and front bar.