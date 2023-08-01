Man, 64, dies after pulled from ocean in Kahala

A 64-year-old man has died after being pulled from the ocean in the Kahala area, according to Honolulu police.
The man was reported to have become unresponsive while swimming at about 7:19 p.m. Sunday, according to the police department.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded, performed life-saving measures and transported the man to a hospital, where he later died.
Police said there are no signs of foul play. The case has been classified as an unattended death.
