Man, 64, dies after pulled from ocean in Kahala | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 64, dies after pulled from ocean in Kahala

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:16 am
A 64-year-old man has died after being pulled from the ocean in the Kahala area, according to Honolulu police.

The man was reported to have become unresponsive while swimming at about 7:19 p.m. Sunday, according to the police department.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded, performed life-saving measures and transported the man to a hospital, where he later died.

Police said there are no signs of foul play. The case has been classified as an unattended death.

