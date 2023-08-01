Tropical Storm Dora strengthens off Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY >> Tropical Storm Dora formed and strengthened rapidly today off Mexico’s western Pacific coast but will not be a threat to land, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters say that while the storm is expected to become a hurricane later today, it is moving generally westward and heading away from land.

The center said Dora was located 345 miles southwest of the Pacific coast port of Manzanillo.

The storm had winds of 60 miles per hour and was moving west at 16 mph. Rapid intensification is forecast over the next 24 to 36 hours and Dora could become a major hurricane later this week.