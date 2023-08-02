EPA fines church $50K for 2 illegal cesspools in Hawaii

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has fined the Hawaii Conference of the United Church of Christ $50,633 for the operation of two illegal cesspools in the state.

As part of a settlement, Hawaii Conference Foundation must close the two large-capacity cesspools at its properties, including the Liliuokalani Protestant Church in Haleiwa on Oahu and the North Kohala Golf Park in Kapaau on Hawaii island.

Additionally, the nonprofit has agreed to convert two single-family home cesspools on Hawaii island to state-approved wastewater systems by June 2025, plus conduct a large-capacity cesspool audit of all its properties within Hawaii.

Cesspools — basically shallow, underground holes for the disposal of human waste — collect and release untreated raw sewage into the ground, where disease-causing pathogens and harmful chemicals can contaminate groundwater, streams and the ocean.

Large-capacity cesspools, which serve apartment buildings or 20 or more persons per day in places such as rest areas or churches, were banned in 2005 under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

In July 2021, EPA inspectors found two publicly accessible restrooms were connected to a large-capacity cesspool at the North Kohala Golf Park.

After follow-up inquiries, EPA identified the second unlawful cesspool at the Liliuokalani Protestant Church in Haleiwa.

Since 2005, more than 3,750 large capacity cesspools in Hawaii have been closed, but hundreds remain in operation, the EPA said. Cesspools are used more widely in Hawaii than any other state.