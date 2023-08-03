Fire on vessel extinguished at Maalaea Boat Harbor

Fires responders extinguished a fire that had fully engulfed a vessel at the Maalaea Boat Harbor this morning, the Maui Fire Department reported.

MFD reported that it and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources responded to the fire at around 4 a.m. When they arrived they found a vessel that resembled a catamaran “fully involved” in the fire. An 11-second video provided by the fire department shows the boat, presumably docked at the boat harbor, half-submerged and on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and confirm that nobody was on the vessel, MFD said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The damage caused by the fire is estimated to be $8,000.