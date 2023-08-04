Hilo man charged after police find 2 pounds of methamphetamine

A Hilo man has been charged with attempting to distribute and possession of over two pounds of methamphetamine, the Hawaii County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney said.

Robert Alan Akito Kinoshita, 58, was arrested and charged with attempted distribution and possession of methamphetamine, the prosecuting attorney’s office said in a news release today.

The police reports allege that Kinoshita was observed sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in the parking lot at the Wailoa State Park in Hilo. Following the execution of a search warrant, Hawaii Police Department officers recovered over two pounds of methamphetamine and $6,600 in cash from within the vehicle.

Kinoshita remains in custody in lieu of $300,000 bail.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree promoting a dangerous drug for his alleged possession of more than an ounce of methamphetamine and two counts of first-degree attempted promoting a dangerous drug for an alleged attempt to distribute one-eighth of an ounce or more of methamphetamine.

Both charges are felonies with a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.