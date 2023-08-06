Las Vegas Advisor: Rio resort to undergo $350M redevelopment

After opening in 1990 as Las Vegas’ premier off-Strip resort, the Rio lost much of its luster over the years after being sold and generally neglected. Now, under new ownership, plans have been announced for a complete overhaul in an effort to bring it back to prominence.

New York-based Dreamscape Companies is embarking on a $350 million redevelopment of the resort, during which its 2,522 rooms will be refurbished, starting with the Ipanema Tower, then the Masquerade Tower coming 18 months later. During that time, the casino, convention facilities, shops and pool area also will be renovated. Dreamscape takes over full operations of the Rio from Caesars Entertainment in October.

Aria oysters: One of the best oyster deals to show up on the Strip in years is available at Main Bar in the Proper Eats Food Hall at Aria. Raw oysters are $2 apiece during Oyster Happy Hour, which runs 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The minimum order is six and they’re served on ice with house-made cocktail and mignonette sauces, horseradish and lemon. Proper Eats is located on the second floor, up the escalator from the poker room, and you can get in and out within an hour, which is the grace period for free parking in the Aria garage.

Cigar switch: The long-running cigar bar, Napoleon’s Lounge at Paris, has closed. It will be replaced by Montecristo Cigar Bar, slated to open this fall.

Question: Are any of the marijuana consumption lounges operating yet in Las Vegas?

Answer: Currently only one. Recently undergoing a name change to Sky High Lounge from NuWu Tasting Room, it’s located at the Las Vegas Paiute’s NuWu Dispensary just north of downtown. Since the dispensary is on the reservation, it doesn’t have to comply with local or state laws, which is how it’s been able to operate while the others are still tied up in red tape.

