High wind, red flag warnings posted as Dora weakens slightly

Although slightly weakened overnight, Dora remained a Category 4 hurricane and continues to track westward through the Central Pacific basin briskly.

As of 5 a.m. today, Dora was packing maximum sustained winds of 130 mph with higher gusts and located about 665 miles southeast of South Point Hawaii.

Dora, which was moving west near 23 mph, is forecast to continue moving westward across the central Pacific Basin over the next several days.

Some slow and gradual weakening of intensity is forecast over the next few days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from Dora’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

A high wind warning is also in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday for portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui and Hawaii island.

Weather officials expect winds of 30 to 45 mph with gusts over 65 mph. However, Haleakala and the summits on Hawaii island should see east winds of 45 to 55 mph with gusts over 60 mph.

“Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured properly,” National Weather Service forecasters said.

A red flag warning is also in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday for the leeward areas of all Hawaiian islands.

Forecasters expect humidity of 35 to 45 percent in the afternoons and evenings.

“Very dry fuels combined with strong and gusty easterly winds and low humidities below 45 percent will produce critical fire weather conditions through Tuesday night,” the NWS said. “Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.”