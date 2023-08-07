Maui firefighters put out fire at Kaunakakai home

Maui County firefighters responded this morning to a fire at a single-story home in Kaunakakai on Molokai.

The emergency call came in at 11:39 a.m. for a structure fire on Kolapa Place. Four units and a fire investigator responded. Upon arrival, fire crews found the home fully involved in the fire. Crews stretched hand lines to known down the fire in the home and protect nearby structures.

The fire was extinguished at 12:45 p.m., according to the Maui Fire Department.

Crews confirmed no one was inside the home during the fire, and no injuries were reported. Three persons were displaced, and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. Two nearby structures were also damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Estimates of damages are still pending.