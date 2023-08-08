HPD officer dies from injuries suffered in traffic accident

A Honolulu police solo bike officer died today from injuries he suffered in a July 11 traffic accident in Kapolei.

Officer Bill Sapolu, a 21-year HPD veteran, was riding to help a fellow officer with a weapons call at about 9 p.m. July 11 when his motorcycle struck a concrete median on Farrington Highway in Kapolei.

Sapolu was ejected from his bike and suffered multiple injuries. He was transported in serious condition to The Queen’s Medical Center.

He was hospitalized until medical options were exhausted and “consistent with a life committed to the service of others” Sapolu’s family followed his wishes and donated his organs.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sapolu’s and the HPD family during this difficult time,” read a statement posted on HPD’s social media feeds.

Sapolu also spent 22 years in the military, including four overseas deployments. He is survived by his wife, Chrissy, and his children.