Maui Humane Society asks for help amidst wildfires

The Maui Humane Society today put out an urgent plea for help for the isle’s animals in the midst of the ongoing wildfires.

”The fires have left thousands of both humans and animals displaced, causing immense distress and creating an urgent need for solidarity within the community,” said the nonprofit in a news release. “Maui Humane Society is expecting an inundation of hundreds of animals who have been burned, lost during the evacuation process and those in need of critical care due to smoke inhalation.”

The disaster comes at a time when the shelter had already been struggling with overcapacity issues due to a growing number of pets being surrendered. This month, the shelter was running a “Clear the Shelters” event.

On Tuesday night, the Society admitted a black, female dog rescued from Lahaina with scorched whiskers, blisters and severe burns to her paws and body.

She was picked up by a firefighter and was wearing a harness, but had no microchip.

Veterinary staff stayed with her through the night while the shelter remained on standby for evacuation.

The Maui Humane Society says people can help in several ways:

>> Become an SOS Foster. Anyone with a safe space can foster an animal to make space for animals in refuge.

>> Donate. The Maui Humane Society welcomes donations of pet food, pop-up kennels, and litter. Those off island can donate via the Society’s Amazon Wishlist. Monetary donations are also welcome to cover the costs of lifesaving medical surgeries and procedures.

>> Join the Maui Fires Pets Help Group on Facebook. The Society set up the group to connect those who can help with those in need without utilizing shelter resources.

“We need people to come pick up foster animals for SOS Foster to make space for displaced, injured and stray animals,” said MHS spokeswoman Katie Shannon in an email. “We also need pop-up kennels, pet food and litter. Anyone who has any used supplies that can be donated. We are asking people on the mainland to donate to help cover costs of the animals that have come in needing medical attention so we can continue to save their lives.”