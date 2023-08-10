DOH says Hawaii has experienced steady uptick in COVID-19 cases

A steady uptick in COVID-19 cases has prompted the state Department of Health to remind the public to keep the spread of the disease in mind.

The health department in a news release today said COVID-19 cases have grown since June of this year, and on Oahu and on Maui County hospital admission levels increased from the “low” to “medium” level. The hospital admission rate for the counties in the week ending July 29 increased from below 10 new hospitalizations per 100,000 people to to 10.4.

“The sudden increase in hospitalizations from the tragic wildfires highlights the need to preserve hospital capacity and prevent hospitalizations due to COVID-19,” said Health Director Dr. Kenneth Fink in a statement. “While most people will have mild illness, taking personal steps can help reduce the risk of severe infection and further spread of the virus.”

The DOH is reminding the public to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, “especially with the recent devastating wildfires on Maui that resulted in an influx of hospitalizations on both Maui and Oahu.”

Hawaii’s recent COVID-19 hospital admission levels parallel nationwide trends.

The DOH said displaced residents and visitors at American Red Cross and faith-based shelters on Maui, Oahu’s Hawaii Convention Center and similar locations should practice physical distancing and masking.