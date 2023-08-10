comscore WATCH LIVE: Hawaii officials provide an update on wildfires | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: Hawaii officials provide an update on wildfires

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:48 pm
  • VIDEO BY OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR OF HAWAII

    State leaders provide an update on the destructive wildfires on Maui.

  • TIFFANY KIDDER WINN VIA AP Wildfire wreckage is seen Wednesday in Lahaina.

    TIFFANY KIDDER WINN VIA AP

    Wildfire wreckage is seen Wednesday in Lahaina.

State leaders are holding a press conference at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the wildfires and impacts of Hurricane Dora on Maui.

Speakers include Gov. Josh Green; Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen; Major General Kenneth S. Hara, Adjutant General; and U.S. Rep. Brian Schatz.

Watch the livestream above.

