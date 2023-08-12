comscore Woman, 34, dies after crashing vehicle into utility pole in Nanakuli | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Woman, 34, dies after crashing vehicle into utility pole in Nanakuli

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:55 am
A 34-year-old woman has died after crashing her vehicle on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli, Honolulu police said.

At about 12:55 a.m. Thursday, the woman was driving west on the highway when she veered off the road, over the curb, and crashed into a utility pole, according to HPD’s Vehicular Homicide Section.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded, treating the woman and taking her in critical condition to a hospital where she later died.

Police said it appears speed may be a factor in the crash, and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs are factors.

This is Oahu’s 34th traffic fatality of 2023, compared with 29 at the same time last year.

