FEMA says over 250 personnel in Hawaii as response ramps up

More than 250 personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency have deployed to Hawaii since Tuesday’s wildfires, including 45 Disaster Survivor Assistance staff who are visiting Maui shelters to help survivors register for assistance.

FEMA issued an update today about its efforts, in concert with partners from other federal, state or county agencies, and private organizations. It said:

>> The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service approved Hawaii’s request for impacted Child Nutrition Programs and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. “The USDA is also coordinating pet reunification activities on the ground and is assessing ability to supply food and water to large animals in Lahaina.”

>> The U.S. Department of State granted a fee waiver for people who lost their U.S. passport book or passport card as a result of the wildfires.

>> The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services approved a public health emergency effective Aug. 8 through Nov. 6, which provides greater flexibility in meeting emergency health needs of Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries in Hawaii.

>> The American Red Cross and Maui County continue to staff and support six shelters where food, water, hygiene kits and other essentials are provided to displaced survivors. As of Sunday, about 240 Red Cross personnel are responding or actively deploying and around 100 volunteers are participating in a virtual call center to assist with shelter registrations.

>> FEMA mission assigned debris management and temporary emergency power to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help clear roads and stabilize electric service, as well as to the Environmental Protection Agency for household hazardous waste removal activities that are essential to begin recovery work in the impacted areas. USACE completed its initial hazardous materials assessment in Maui.

>> Hawaiian Electric restored additional circuits in West Maui and crews completed the installation of a mobile substation at the Lahainaluna substation, which is expected to help restore power to customers in the neighboring subdivisions.

>> The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is assessing critical infrastructure and communications systems and coordinating with private sector partners to establish temporary communications solutions.

>> Hawaii National Guard has staff in Maui with another 200 staff expected in the coming days to support Maui Police Department safety and security activities in the impacted areas.

>> The Federal Aviation Administration has flight restrictions in place in Maui to assist emergency response efforts.

>> The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting underwater surveys of the Lahaina harbor using sonar technology to identify structural damage.

>> The U.S. Small Business Administration encourages homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofits to apply for low interest disaster loans. Businesses can apply for up to $2 million for physical damage or economic injury. More information is available by calling the Honolulu office at 808-541-2990 or visiting sba.gov.

>> Maui County residents are encouraged to register for federal assistance by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov, through the FEMA App, calling 1-800-621-3362 or with in-person with FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance staff. Residents who use a relay service, such as video relay or captioned telephone service, can give the FEMA operator the number for that service.