Magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes Kilauea volcano

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • COURTESY USGS A magnitude 4.2 earthquake today was centered not far from Halemaumau Crater, seen here in a U.S. Geological Survey webcam image this afternoon.

    COURTESY USGS

    A magnitude 4.2 earthquake today was centered not far from Halemaumau Crater, seen here in a U.S. Geological Survey webcam image this afternoon.

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake at the suit of Kilauea volcano shook Hawaii island this afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at about 1:36 p.m., at a depth of about 2 miles and was centered about 4 miles west-southwest of Volcano and not far from Halemaumau Crater.

The most-recent eruption at the crater ended June 19.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning said no tsunami was generated from today’s quake.

Looking Back

