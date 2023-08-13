Magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes Kilauea volcano

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake at the suit of Kilauea volcano shook Hawaii island this afternoon.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at about 1:36 p.m., at a depth of about 2 miles and was centered about 4 miles west-southwest of Volcano and not far from Halemaumau Crater.
The most-recent eruption at the crater ended June 19.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning said no tsunami was generated from today’s quake.
