Maui Humane Society works to reunite lost pets and families

Maui Humane Society says it is doing all it can to treat pets injured in the Maui fires, reunite lost pets with their families, and get pet food and other supplies to people in shelters.

“We want owners and pets to stay together,” it says on its website.

Anyone who has lost a pet or found a pet can file a report through the organization’s website, at https://www.mauihumanesociety.org/. If that’s not possible, the public can call 808-877-3680 and follow the voice prompts.

For pets needing medical attention, veterinarians are stationed at Lahaina Gateway and Napili Plaza, the website says.

The group’s website has links to donate to the relief effort.

For more immediate updates, the Maui Humane Society urges any pet owner who needs help and any person who can offer help to join the Facebook group “Maui Fires Pets Help Group.”