comscore Las Vegas Advisor: Las Vegas Strip getting another golf attraction | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Las Vegas Advisor | Travel

Las Vegas Advisor: Las Vegas Strip getting another golf attraction

  • By Anthony Curtis
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

With Atomic Golf on the north end of the Strip set to join MGM’s Topgolf complex, news comes of yet another indoor golf facility in the works. Swingers Crazy Golf, an “adult miniature-golf chain,” has announced a new 40,000-square-foot, three-story venue that will open sometime next year at Mandalay Bay.

Swingers began as a pop-up in London that was supposed to last five months; 10 years later, it has two permanent locations each in London and Washington, D.C., and one in New York. In addition to five mini-golf courses, Swingers will offer “craft cocktails served by caddies, a variety of street food, a theatrical setting, and DJs playing music every night.”

Zippy’s: Originally announced in March 2018, a Zippy’s has finally opened in Las Vegas. The 57-year-old Hawaiian restaurant chain’s first venue on the mainland is located on the southwest side of town, about 7 miles from the Strip. Additional Las Vegas restaurants are planned, though locations and timetables haven’t been disclosed.

Best bar: The World’s 50 Best Bars organization’s second-annual “50 Best Bars” list ranked Herbs and Rye No. 27. H&R, located on Sahara Avenue about 3 miles west of the Strip, was the only Vegas bar chosen in the list that includes all bars in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the ­Caribbean.

Vic is back: All is back to normal with the Vegas Vic sign on Fremont Street, which has been re-illuminated after several months of sitting dark. Complying with an order from the city, the Denver-based real estate company that owns the sign replaced the lights and resolved mechanical issues, putting the 70-odd-year-old sign back in action.

Question: Will the big renovation of the Rio include the return of the buffet?

Answer: While it would seem a logical move for the Rio to bring back one of Las Vegas’ most famous buffets, as of now, it’s not in the plan. The CEO of new owner Dreamscape has indicated that the buffet will not return in favor of a food court.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Las Vegas Advisor: Rio resort to undergo $350M redevelopment

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up