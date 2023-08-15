Tropical storm, hurricane hold steady overnight

The tropical storm and hurricane moving westward and expected to pass well south of the islands both held steady overnight.

As of 5 a.m., Tropical Storm Greg was located about 1,060 miles southeast of Honolulu and 850 miles southeast of Hilo with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph with higher gusts, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. The storm was moving west at 14 mph.

Although Greg is expected to take a gradual turn to the west-northwest today, weather officials still expect it to pass hundreds of miles south of the islands. And though Greg is forecast to strengthen over the next 36 hours, forecasters say it should not reach hurricane strength.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from Greg’s center.

Meanwhile, in the East Pacific, Fernanda remained a Category 2 hurricane as of 5 a.m. with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. The storm was moving west-northwest at 12 mph.

Weather officials expect Fernanda to maintain a west-northwestward to westward track with an increase in forward speed over the next few days but also passing well south of the islands. Fernanda is forecast to resume weakening over the next several days, likely becoming a tropical storm Wednesday and a tropical depression Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from Fernanda’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.