Two concert events to raise funds for Maui relief efforts

The musicians of Hawaii are continuing to support the survivors of the devastating wildfires on Maui with star-studded fundraiser concerts and other relief efforts. Here are a few to make note of.

On Saturday, the Wiwoʻole Maui Benefit Concert will be livestreamed worldwide from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Hawaii time, on the grounds of the Grand Wailea Maui. (“Wiwoʻole” can be translated as fearless, brave, bold or courageous.)

Multiple artists and halau are scheduled to perform. The lineup includes three-time Grammy Award winner Kalani Peʻa, multi Na Hoku Hanohano Award winners Amy Hanaialiʻi, Ekolu, Kamaka Kukona and Raiatea Helm, along with Cody Pueo Pata, Hoaka, Kanekoa, Kimie Miner, Kuikawa, Piʻilani Arias and Waiolohia. Halau o Ka Hanu Lehua, Halau Kekuaokalaʻauʻalaʻiliahi and Halau Na Lei Kaumaka o Uka also are on the program.

Stream the concert at kaainamomona.org and on the participating artists’ social media platforms.

In early September, ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro will donate the profits from his two-night Hana Hou Music Festival at Hawaii Theatre to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund. Joining Shimabukuro and his band on Sept. 8 are Mick Fleetwood, The Jets, Pure Heart, Raiatea Helm, Kawika Kahiapo and Jeff Peterson.

On Sept. 9, the roster changes: Shimabukuro, Fleetwood, Keiko Matsui, Girl Named Tom, Connor Johnson, Kimie Miner, Brother Noland and Mark Yamanaka are slated to perform.

Showtimes for both nights are 7:30 p.m. Hawaii time; both shows will be livestreamed worldwide.

Additional donations received during the festival will also be forwarded to the Maui Strong Fund.

Visit hanahoufest.com or hawaiitheatre.com.

Singer-songwriter Henry Kapono Ka‘aihue, who celebrates 50 years of Cecilio & Kapono hits Saturday at the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell, is supporting Maui’s professional musicians directly through the Henry Kapono Foundation. The foundation’s We Are Friends Maui Emergency Relief Initiative will provide $500 Foodland gift cards to music industrial professionals who have been directly impacted by the Maui wildfires.

For more, go to henrykaponofoundation.org.