Greg, Fernanda track west as tropical storm forms off Mexico

The tropical storm nearest to Hawaii showed little change this morning as Fernanda in the East Pacific weakened to a tropical storm and a new tropical storm formed off the coast of Mexico.

As of 5 a.m., Tropical Storm Gregory was located about 795 miles southeast of Honolulu and 605 miles south-southeast of Hilo while packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph with higher gusts, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. The storm was moving west at 14 mph and is expected to pass well south of the islands.

While weather officials expect little change in Greg’s strength over the next day, the storm should gradually weaken thereafter. The trajectory forecast calls for Greg to continue on its current path through Thursday before moving to the west-southwest late Thursday through Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from Greg’s center.

As of 5 a.m., Tropical Storm Fernanda was located about 1,855 miles east of Hilo and 2,050 miles east-southeast of Honolulu while packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. The storm was moving west at 15 mph.

Forecasters say Fernanda should continue on its current trajectory for the next few days while quickly weakening at the same time and likely becoming a post-tropical remnant low.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from Fernanda’s center.

Meanwhile, off the coast of Manzanillo Mexico, Tropical Storm Hillary formed this morning.

As of 5 a.m., Hilary was about 470 miles south-southeast of Manzanillo Mexico while packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. The storm was moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

Weather officials don’t expect Hilary to pose a threat to Hawaii. It’s expected to turn to the northwest in a day or so. However, Hilary is expected to quickly strengthen over the next few days, reaching hurricane status on Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles from Hilkary’s center.