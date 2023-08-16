Police arrest Aiea mother, 21, after baby dies from injuries

Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old mother Tuesday for suspicion of second-degree murder after her baby died in a hospital Friday from injuries suffered days earlier.

According to a police report, in the early morning of Aug. 7, the father of a 2-year-old boy found the baby unresponsive and rushed him from their Aiea home to a nearby Honolulu Fire Department station.

Fire personnel performed CPR until Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported him to Kapiolani Medical Center in critical condition.

The boy was admitted into the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, but succumbed to his injuries on Friday. An autopsy was performed Saturday and the manner of death was determined to be homicide, police said.

The mother was identified as the suspect, police said, and was arrested on Tuesday at 5:25 p.m. Charges are pending and she remained in custody Tuesday.