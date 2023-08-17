comscore Search to find and identify Maui victims continues with death toll at 111 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI STRONG Fund.
Top News

Search to find and identify Maui victims continues with death toll at 111

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Maui County police maintain a roadblock above Lahaina on Wednesday. The Lahaina Bypass Road remains open to all motorists daily, but access is limited overnight.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Maui County police maintain a roadblock above Lahaina on Wednesday. The Lahaina Bypass Road remains open to all motorists daily, but access is limited overnight.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Maui residents displaced by last week’s wildfires continue to live on the grounds of the Maui War Memorial, one of six emergency shelter sites on the island.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Maui residents displaced by last week’s wildfires continue to live on the grounds of the Maui War Memorial, one of six emergency shelter sites on the island.

The death toll from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire climb to 111 Wednesday and efforts to find and identify more victims continues today with more than 40 search teams with cadaver-detecting dogs working in the leveled historic town.

Over 1,000 people remain missing or unaccounted for on Maui, according to Gov. Josh Green.

Maui County said today that the road to Lahaina remains open to all motorists from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, while late-night access from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. is limited to West Maui residents, first responders and West Maui employees. The Maui Police Department will cite and tow vehicles parked at the Lahaina Bypass Road, where there are no-parking signs, officials said.

As of Wednesday night, the Maui Fire Department said the Lahaina wildfire is 89% contained, having burned an estimated 2,170 acres and destroying more than 2,000 structures.

In other MFD brushfire updates, the Olinda fire is 85% contained with 1,081 acres charred; the Kula fire is 80% contained after burning 202 acres; and the Pulehu/Kihei fire remains 100% contained.

There are no active threats at this time, MFD said.

Hawaiian Electric reported Wednesday that power has been restored to more than 80% of customers who have been without electricity since the disaster, including to the Lahaina Civic Center.

About 2,000 customers in West Maui were still without electricity as of Wednesday. The company has over 400 employees and contractors from Maui, Oahu, Hawaii Island, Molokai and Lanai working to restore power to West Maui where hundreds of utility poles were damaged or destroyed by the Aug. 8-9 wind and fire storm.

Emergency shelters remaining open today are: Hannibal Tavares Community Center, in Pukalani; War Memorial Gymnasium, Wailuku; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kahului; Kings Cathedral Church, Kahului; Grace Bible Church, Kahului; and South Maui Community Park Gymnasium, Kihei. All six shelters have internet connection.

Officials said county emergency supply distribution sites include the Lahaina Gateway Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Napili Plaza around the clock for food, water and other needs and supplies.

Fuels/Minit Stop on Keawe Street in Lahaina, Shell on Kapunakea Street in Lahaina, Texaco Gas Station in Honokowai and Kahana Gateway Shell are open for gasoline, Maui County said.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Average long-term mortgage rate climbs to highest level since 2002

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up