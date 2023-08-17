comscore Family Assistance Center moving to Kaanapali on Friday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Family Assistance Center moving to Kaanapali on Friday

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Penny Wakida and her son, Nick, embrace at the Family Assistance Center at Kahului Community Center on Sunday. Penny, 79, had not heard from her husband, Clyde, 74, who stayed behind with their Lahaina home in effort to save it from the fire. Officials later contacted her to say that they had found human remains on the property.

Starting Friday, the Family Assistance Center is moving from its current location in Kahului to the Hyatt Regency at 200 Nohea Kai Drive in Kaanapali, according to Maui County officials.

The center, set up a week ago to collect DNA samples from those searching for family members, will close up at 8 p.m. today at its current location at the Kahului Community Center, 275 Uhu St.

It opens at 10 a.m. Friday at the Hyatt Regency’s Monarchy Ballroom in Kaanapali. Regular hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Officials say it will serve as a “one-stop shop” of resources and services for those affected by the Maui wildfires.

Those with missing family members will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and to provide information to help locate their loved ones.

Immediate family members such as parents, siblings, and children may also provide a DNA sample. These samples, authorities said, will only be used to identify those reported missing.

Help will also be available from the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, FEMA Disaster Assistance, Maui Economic Opportunity, Tzu Chi Foundation and others.

The Maui County Bar Association will provide legal assistance. Chaplain services will also be available.

Immediate family members who want to provide a DNA sample to help find a missing person can contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Honolulu Division at 808-566-4300.

