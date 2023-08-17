comscore Women’s parade is held once more on Osaka street | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Women’s parade is held once more on Osaka street

  • By Japan News-Yomiuri
  • Today
  • JAPAN NEWS-YOMIURI Osaka City celebrated the return of the Gal Mikoshi parade, a women’s-only mikoshi (portable shrine) event, which kicks off its annual summertime Tenjin Festival. It was the first parade in four years due to the pandemic. On July 15, participants practiced carrying the mikoshi.

OSAKA >> For the first time in four years, the women’s-only Gal Mikoshi parade was held July 23 in Kita ward, Osaka City. The vibrant event, interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, traditionally precedes the city’s long-established Tenjin Festival, which was celebrated July 24-25.

The Gal Mikoshi (women’s portable shrine) proceeded along the Tenjinbashisuji shopping street with some 80 cheering women, ages 15 to 33 and clad in hapi coats, working in groups of 20 to carry the 440-pound shrine.

They later offered prayers for a safe festival at the Osaka Tenmangu Shrine.

