Women’s parade is held once more on Osaka street

OSAKA >> For the first time in four years, the women’s-only Gal Mikoshi parade was held July 23 in Kita ward, Osaka City. The vibrant event, interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, traditionally precedes the city’s long-established Tenjin Festival, which was celebrated July 24-25.
The Gal Mikoshi (women’s portable shrine) proceeded along the Tenjinbashisuji shopping street with some 80 cheering women, ages 15 to 33 and clad in hapi coats, working in groups of 20 to carry the 440-pound shrine.
They later offered prayers for a safe festival at the Osaka Tenmangu Shrine.
