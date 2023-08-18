comscore Ex-UH star Tavai of Patriots sets up IG account to help with Maui recovery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Ex-UH star Tavai of Patriots sets up IG account to help with Maui recovery

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai, who played collegiately at Hawaii, has set up a list of sites on his Instagram account to help fans contribute to those impacted by the wildfires in Maui that have killed more than 100 people.

“They show nothing but love and gratitude for anyone who visits,” Tavai said. “I just ask that somebody just returns that aloha. They’re doing their best to survive.”

Tavai said several teammates gave him clothes that he sent to Hawaii. He singled out defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. for being the first player to ask how he could help.

“There’s going to be a lot of Patriot gear out there in Hawaii hopefully soon,” Tavai said.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Prep preview: Kahuku vs. Saint Louis in Saturday showdown
Next Story
Scoreboard – August 18, 2023

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up