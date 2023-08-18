Ex-UH star Tavai of Patriots sets up IG account to help with Maui recovery

New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai, who played collegiately at Hawaii, has set up a list of sites on his Instagram account to help fans contribute to those impacted by the wildfires in Maui that have killed more than 100 people.

“They show nothing but love and gratitude for anyone who visits,” Tavai said. “I just ask that somebody just returns that aloha. They’re doing their best to survive.”

Tavai said several teammates gave him clothes that he sent to Hawaii. He singled out defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. for being the first player to ask how he could help.

“There’s going to be a lot of Patriot gear out there in Hawaii hopefully soon,” Tavai said.