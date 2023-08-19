2 teenage hikers airlifted off Koko Head Crater trail

Two teenage hikers were rescued on the Koko Head Crater trail after they became “sick” this morning, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.
At around 11:30 a.m. HFD received a call about two teenage girls visiting Hawaii who were on the trail but were unable to descend on their own. They were part of a hiking group that included about 15 other people.
HFD arrived a few minutes later to establish a landing zone for its Air 1 helicopter and begin walking the trail by foot.
At around noon rescue personnel arrived at the girls’ location, conducted a medical assessment and provided basic life support.
The hikers were then flown to a nearby landing zone, and their care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at around 12:30 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.