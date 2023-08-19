Firefighters extinguish house fire in Waimanalo

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a house fire on Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo Friday night.

A 911 caller reported the fire at 8:25 p.m., and the Honolulu Fire Department dispatched 10 units with a total of 38 personnel to 41-754 Kalanianaole Highway.

The first firefighters arrived six minutes later to see flames coming from a single-story residential building and “impinging on the neighboring home,” HFD said in a news release.

Firefighters were told that no one was home, which was confirmed after a search, HFD said. The fire was brought under control at 8:55 p.m. and extinguished at 10:15 p.m.

A fire investigator will determine the origin and cause of the blaze, and a damage estimate.