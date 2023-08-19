comscore Police open murder investigation after Maili shooting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police open murder investigation after Maili shooting

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 pm
Honolulu police have opened a second-degree murder investigation after the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man in Maili Friday night.

The Honolulu Police Department said at 10:40 p.m., “officers responded to a suspicious circumstance where gunshots were heard and a person was observed on the ground bleeding.”

Officers found an unresponsive victim in the street, bleeding profusely with a gunshot wound to his head, said a HPD report released Saturday.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived and treated the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:55 p.m.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

