Police open murder investigation after Maili shooting

Honolulu police have opened a second-degree murder investigation after the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man in Maili Friday night.

The Honolulu Police Department said at 10:40 p.m., “officers responded to a suspicious circumstance where gunshots were heard and a person was observed on the ground bleeding.”

Officers found an unresponsive victim in the street, bleeding profusely with a gunshot wound to his head, said a HPD report released Saturday.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived and treated the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:55 p.m.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.