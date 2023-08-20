Las Vegas Advisor: New $780M casino-hotel sets opening date for November

An opening date for the next big Las Vegas casino has been announced.

The $780 million Durango Casino and Hotel will open its doors on Nov. 20, the Monday following the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Located in the southwest part of town off the I-215 beltway at Durango Drive, the new casino does not incorporate the “Station” name, as do many Station Casinos properties. It will be distinctly upscale in the vein of Green Valley Ranch and Red Rock Resort. While Durango will likely be the next casino to open, the next big opening event will be the MSG Sphere, scheduled to debut Sept. 29.

BLVD: More detailed plans have been released for the site of the former Hawaiian Marketplace on the south Strip. New York-based Gindi Capital has announced that a new retail center called BLVD will be three stories, with 700 feet of Strip frontage, 400,000 square feet of shopping and a 110,000- square-foot dining and event rooftop. No opening date has been announced.

Shrimp bump: Another top Las Vegas deal has sustained a price increase. The price of the shrimp cocktail at the Skyline casino on Boulder Highway has been raised by 99 cents to $3.49. The increase comes on the heels of a $1 price hike for the shrimp cocktail at the Fremont, which is now $1.99.

Question: The current road construction in Las Vegas is ridiculous, especially in the vicinity of the Formula One race route. Will it be like that every year as long as the race is run in Vegas?

Answer: The current repaving that’s causing much of the disruption is supposed to last six to eight years before it needs to be done again. However, when the race work is done, it won’t be long before the next traffic upheaval shows up, caused by construction on the Tropicana baseball stadium. More cones, y’all!

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.