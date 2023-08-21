President Biden, first lady to comfort survivors of Maui fires

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on Maui this morning for an emotional day of comforting survivors of the devastating wildfires that destroyed Lahaina, killing at least 114 people.

The Bidens interrupted a weeklong vacation in Lake Tahoe for the five-hour flight to Maui, which is expected to land after 11 a.m. The couple will meet with first responders and be briefed by state and local officials about the ongoing response.

They will also see the destruction from the air and on the ground, and the president will deliver remarks paying tribute to the victims of the wildfires on Aug. 8.

“It’s going to be an emotional day for everyone,” Olivia Dalton, the White House deputy press secretary, told reporters traveling with Biden.

The White House announced today that Biden has named Bob Fenton, a regional leader at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to be the chief federal response coordinator for the Maui wildfires, ensuring that someone from his administration will be responsible for long-term recovery efforts. It will take years to rebuild Lahaina, where just about every building was obliterated.

“I know how profoundly loss can impact a family and a community and I know nothing can replace the loss of life,” Biden said in a statement before the trip. “I will do everything in my power to help Maui recover and rebuild from this tragedy. And throughout our efforts, we are focused on respecting sacred lands, cultures, and traditions.”