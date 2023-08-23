Charging e-bike battery sparks Waikiki condo fire

The cause of a fire at a condominium high-rise in Waikiki Tuesday was a lithium-ion battery being charged in a unit’s living room, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

HFD has classified the cause of the fire at a condominium unit at 320 Ohua Avenue as accidental.

Firefighters responded to the 911 call for a two-alarm building fire at about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Nine units with 34 personnel responded.

Upon arrival on scene, firefighters saw smoke on the seventh floor.

The occupant of the unit reported to HFD that he was charging a lithium-ion battery for an e-bike, which malfunctioned and caught fire.

Firefighters used a water extinguisher, and declared the fire under control at 4:16 p.m. The fire was extinguished at 5:36 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Damages are estimated at $100,000 to the property and $3,000 to the contents.