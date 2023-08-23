Hiker injured after falling on Makapuu Tide Pools Trail

Rescue personnel this afternoon flew a hiker from the Makapuu Tide Pools Trail in Hawaii Kai after he fell and injured himself while making his way to the tide pools.

At around 2 p.m. the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the 33-year-old man who injured himself while hiking with four other people. HFD arrived a few minutes later reach the hiker by foot.

The man was then picked up and flown to a landing zone by HFD’s Air 1 helicopter. His care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at a 3 p.m.

The rest of his hiking group made their off the trail on their own.