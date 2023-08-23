Suspect arrested after fatal Maili shooting

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder following a fatal Maili shooting, during which a 42-year-old man was shot in the head and found on the street.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that it arrested the suspect at around 2:30 p.m. today after the incident, which took place Friday at around 10:40 p.m. Police had responded to an incident in which gunshots were heard and a person was observed bleeding on the ground.

HPD, in its report, said officers found the “unresponsive victim laying in the street. He was bleeding profusely and appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound to his head area.”

Paramedics arrived on the scene and pronounced the man’s death later that evening.

After several days of investigating, the suspect was positively identified and arrested on suspicion of murder and firearm offenses.