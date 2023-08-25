Oahu hospitals treating 9 Maui fire patients

Oahu hospitals are treating nine people with injuries from the Maui fires, according to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii.

“The hospitals on Maui and Oahu understand that this is a difficult time for our Maui ohana, which includes healthcare workers who have lost loved ones and homes,” HAH officials said in a statement. “The healthcare organizations are working with their trade association, the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, as well as community and government partners, to ensure medical care remains accessible to Maui residents.”

HAH said family members of these patients are either being notified or have been notified.

This number changes as patients are admitted or discharged, according to HAH, but hospitals do not disclose their identities due to patient confidentiality.

Kaiser Permanente, meanwhile, is moving its mobile health vehicle from its current location at Lahaina Gateway Center to Napili Park on Monday. Kaiser said the move was prompted by demand for medical services in the Napili area.

The vehicle provides medical services at no cost to Kaiser members and nonmembers, including first aid, adult and pediatric care, and pharmacy courier services. The vehicle is available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

The Maui Health Community Medical Clinic is also providing free first aid and health and wellness checks at the Hyatt Regency Maui, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

