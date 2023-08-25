comscore Oahu hospitals treating 9 Maui fire patients | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Oahu hospitals treating 9 Maui fire patients

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Oahu hospitals are treating nine people with injuries from the Maui fires, according to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii.

“The hospitals on Maui and Oahu understand that this is a difficult time for our Maui ohana, which includes healthcare workers who have lost loved ones and homes,” HAH officials said in a statement. “The healthcare organizations are working with their trade association, the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, as well as community and government partners, to ensure medical care remains accessible to Maui residents.”

HAH said family members of these patients are either being notified or have been notified.

This number changes as patients are admitted or discharged, according to HAH, but hospitals do not disclose their identities due to patient confidentiality.

Kaiser Permanente, meanwhile, is moving its mobile health vehicle from its current location at Lahaina Gateway Center to Napili Park on Monday. Kaiser said the move was prompted by demand for medical services in the Napili area.

The vehicle provides medical services at no cost to Kaiser members and nonmembers, including first aid, adult and pediatric care, and pharmacy courier services. The vehicle is available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

The Maui Health Community Medical Clinic is also providing free first aid and health and wellness checks at the Hyatt Regency Maui, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
About 100 names tentatively removed from missing list

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up