Hawaii’s ‘Doogie’ series comes to an end

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,” the Hawaii-based takeoff on the iconic “Doogie Howser, M.D.” series of the 1980s and 90s, has been canceled after two seasons, according to several sources.

The cancellation was announced on the online entertainment website TVLine, its sister publication Deadline, and the online version of Variety magazine. The show streamed on Disney+ starting in the fall of 2021 and had a second season this spring. Disney could not be reached for comment.

The show starred Peyton Elizabeth Lee as a 16-year-old prodigy, Dr. Lahela Kamealoha, trying to juggle the demands of her career as a young doctor with the pressures of adolescence. The situation paralleled that of the popular “Doogie Howser, M.D.,” which aired from 1989 to 1993 and starred Neil Patrick Harris in the title role. Early in “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,” a reference was made to that series as a way to explain why Lahela is nicknamed “Doogie” by her co-workers at the hospital.

The show was created by Hawaii-born Kourtney Kang, who as the main writer for the show incorporated several Hawaii references into the storylines, such as patients who suffered surfing-related maladies or popular Hawaiian foods. The show also starred actors with Hawaii ties, notably Hawaii island resident Jason Scott Lee, who played Lahela’s father, Benny, a food-truck owner. Matt Sato of Mililani played Lahela’s brother Kai and Mapuana Makia of Maui played hospital co-worker Noelani Nakayama. The show was shot on location.