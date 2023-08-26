GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii’s season opener at Vanderbilt delayed

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game below.

SCORE: Hawaii 0, Vanderbilt 0, 1:30 p.m. kickoff*

* — Delayed due to lightning in the area

1:50 p.m.: Vanderbilt athletics says it will be approximately 1 hour, 15 minutes from the “all clear” sign to kickoff. Kickoff pushed back past 3 p.m. Hawaii time.

1:15 p.m.: Neither team has taken the field for warmups due to lightning in the area. Stephen Tsai reports the teams will have 50 minutes to warm up once they are allowed on the field.

We are currently in a lightning delay and have delayed tonight’s start time. We encourage fans to continue to exercise safety and seek shelter. We will provide an update on gate opening and start time as they become available. — Vanderbilt Athletics (@vucommodores) August 26, 2023

NASHVILLE, TENN. >> Year 2 of the Timmy Chang era begins today in a rematch of last season’s 63-10 loss to Vanderbilt to open the season at Ching Complex.

This year the game is at Vanderbilt where the Warriors have had to deal with scorching conditions. During Wednesday’s practice at Franklin Christian Academy, the heat index exceeded 100 degrees. It was milder — slightly — for Thursday’s limited- contact practice.

The Warriors received a boost Friday when defensive tackle John Tuitupou won his appeal for an extra season and will start today.

Chang is bringing back the run-and-shoot offense in his second season since taking over for Todd Graham. Among the 13 returning starters from last season’s 3-10 campaign is junior quarterback Brayden Schager, who started 10 games last season and threw for 2,348 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Hawaii is 3-10-1 all-time against SEC teams and 0-4 on the road.

Oddsmakers have made Hawaii a 17-point underdog. The game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. and broadcast on the SEC Network.

