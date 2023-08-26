comscore GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii’s season opener at Vanderbilt delayed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports Breaking | Top News

GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii’s season opener at Vanderbilt delayed

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:54 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
  • STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM Isolated thunderstorms and temperatures nearing 100 degrees are in the forecast for today’s Hawaii football season opener at Vanderbilt.

  • STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM FirstBank Stadium, which holds close to 40,000 fans, is the site for today’s Hawaii football season opener at Vanderbilt.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game below.

——

SCORE: Hawaii 0, Vanderbilt 0, 1:30 p.m. kickoff*

* — Delayed due to lightning in the area

1:50 p.m.: Vanderbilt athletics says it will be approximately 1 hour, 15 minutes from the “all clear” sign to kickoff. Kickoff pushed back past 3 p.m. Hawaii time.

1:15 p.m.: Neither team has taken the field for warmups due to lightning in the area. Stephen Tsai reports the teams will have 50 minutes to warm up once they are allowed on the field.

——

NASHVILLE, TENN. >> Year 2 of the Timmy Chang era begins today in a rematch of last season’s 63-10 loss to Vanderbilt to open the season at Ching Complex.

This year the game is at Vanderbilt where the Warriors have had to deal with scorching conditions. During Wednesday’s practice at Franklin Christian Academy, the heat index exceeded 100 degrees. It was milder — slightly — for Thursday’s limited- contact practice.

The Warriors received a boost Friday when defensive tackle John Tuitupou won his appeal for an extra season and will start today.

Chang is bringing back the run-and-shoot offense in his second season since taking over for Todd Graham. Among the 13 returning starters from last season’s 3-10 campaign is junior quarterback Brayden Schager, who started 10 games last season and threw for 2,348 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Hawaii is 3-10-1 all-time against SEC teams and 0-4 on the road.

Oddsmakers have made Hawaii a 17-point underdog. The game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. and broadcast on the SEC Network.

--
Comments (1)

