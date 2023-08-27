comscore ‘Aggressive’ shark spotted near Backyards surfbreak at Sunset Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

‘Aggressive’ shark spotted near Backyards surfbreak at Sunset Beach

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

City officials are warning beachgoers of a “confirmed, aggressive” 8- to 10-foot shark observed near the Backyards surfbreak at Oahu’s Sunset Beach.

Officials said shark signs have been posted at the beach as they urge the public to check with a lifeguard for the latest beach and ocean conditions. In case of an emergency, call 911.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Marine Corps pilot killed in jet crash near San Diego is identified

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up