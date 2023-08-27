‘Aggressive’ shark spotted near Backyards surfbreak at Sunset Beach

City officials are warning beachgoers of a “confirmed, aggressive” 8- to 10-foot shark observed near the Backyards surfbreak at Oahu’s Sunset Beach.
Officials said shark signs have been posted at the beach as they urge the public to check with a lifeguard for the latest beach and ocean conditions. In case of an emergency, call 911.
