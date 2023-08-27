comscore Hawaii Real Estate Sales: July 10-14, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
For The Week Of July 10-14
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Airport/Mapunapuna    
2988 Ala Ilima St #5 7/14/23 $450,000
5333 Likini St #1807 7/10/23 $289,000
Ala Moana    
88 Piikoi St #1207 7/12/23 $1,000,000
1560 Kanunu St #513 7/14/23 $275,000
1610 Kanunu St #1003 7/13/23 $320,000
629 Keeaumoku St #3701 7/14/23 $2,600,000
1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3704 7/13/23 $945,000
1650 Ala Moana Blvd #2409 7/14/23 $645,000
410 Atkinson Dr #3431 7/13/23 $220,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-2101 Kaioli St #2104 7/14/23 $890,000
91-1040 Kaiau Ave #12F 7/12/23 $522,500
94-1040 Kaiau Ave #12G 7/12/23 $495,000
91-1041 Kamaaha Ave #1404 7/13/23 $522,000
91-3575 Kauluakoko St #3301 7/12/23 $726,000
91-3475 Nana Hope St #303 7/11/23 $1,000,000
91-3575 Iwikuamoo St #203 7/10/23 $1,075,000
Mamaka At Ho‘opili #71 7/14/23 $841,875
91-555 Pohakupuna Rd 7/14/23 $975,000
92-1182 Olani St #1 7/10/23 $1,400,000
92-102 Waialii Pl #B201 7/10/23 $2,585,000
91-1037 Aipoola St 7/11/23 $820,000
91-1506 Miula St 7/13/23 $735,000
91-1838 Park Row 7/13/23 $820,000
91-1021 Kaileolea Dr #H4 7/12/23 $425,000
91-1214 Kaiopua St 7/10/23 $890,000
91-1049 Kaihi St 7/14/23 $925,000
91-2220 Kaiwawalo St #404 7/12/23 $870,000
91-1256 Kaileolea Dr 7/13/23 $1,050,000
91-1111 Kai Weke St 7/14/23 $1,485,000
91-6221 Kapolei Pkwy #208 7/12/23 $850,000
91-3313 Maohiohi Lp 7/11/23 $1,050,000
91-1278 Uluahewa St 7/14/23 $815,000
91-1841 Keaunui Dr #320 7/14/23 $840,000
91-1885 Olali St 7/13/23 $1,080,133
91-1878 Olali St 7/12/23 $1,047,372
91-1348 Kakiwi St 7/14/23 $846,040
Hawaii Kai    
7000 Hawaii Kai Dr #2117 7/11/23 $985,000
545 Kapaia St 7/14/23 $1,130,000
6710 Hawaii Kai Dr #1406 7/12/23 $665,000
521 Hahaione St #2 4F 7/13/23 $572,500
531 Hahaione St #2 11B 7/14/23 $537,000
1161 Mokuhano St #A101 7/14/23 $1,050,000
1131 Kulauala Way 7/12/23 $1,725,000
7157 Makaa St 7/14/23 $2,350,000
7428 Makaa St 7/12/23 $1,575,000
Heeia    
46-075 Meheanu Pl #3333 7/11/23 $851,000
46-058 Aliikane Pl #2121 7/11/23 $685,000
46-132 Aeloa St 7/14/23 $1,150,000
46-305 Kalali St 7/13/23 $1,700,000
Kaaawa    
51-540 C Kamehameha Hwy 7/12/23 $1,160,000
51-018 Lau Pl 7/10/23 $1,225,000
51-444 Kamehameha Hwy 7/10/23 $1,150,000
Kahaluu    
47-724 C Ahuimanu Loop #14 7/10/23 $875,000
47-379 Kapehe St 7/14/23 $1,480,000
Kailua    
333 Aoloa St #301 7/12/23 $790,000
1020 Aoloa Pl #407B 7/12/23 $925,000
1370 D Kamahele St #2001 7/14/23 $1,600,000
1438 Lekeona St 7/12/23 $1,075,000
1307 Noninui Pl 7/14/23 $1,870,000
435 A N Kainalu Dr 7/13/23 $1,625,000
217 Oneawa Kai Pl 7/14/23 $1,370,000
427 Keaniani St 7/13/23 $1,515,000
181 Kuulei Rd 7/11/23 $2,200,000
Kaimuki    
533 Malie Pl 7/10/23 $950,000
Kakaako    
920 Ward Ave #14G 7/12/23 $620,000
801 South St #2712 7/14/23 $590,000
415 S South St #1202 7/11/23 $605,000
415 S St #1904 7/10/23 $820,000
415 S St #3202 7/13/23 $685,000
600 Ala Moana Blvd #2203 7/10/23 $815,000
600 Ala Moana Blvd #3206 7/14/23 $1,150,000
987 Queen St #908 7/14/23 $957,505
987 Queen St #1014 7/10/23 $1,050,000
987 Queen St #2615 7/14/23 $980,600
987 Queen St #3900 7/14/23 $997,803
1000 Auahi St #3915 7/14/23 $1,432,368
1009 Kapiolani Blvd #2404 7/12/23 $680,000
1108 Auahi St #9-G 7/11/23 $1,220,000
1189 Waimanu St #1308 7/13/23 $775,000
1296 Kapiolani Blvd #II3301 7/10/23 $700,000
1296 Kapiolani Blvd #II4404 7/12/23 $1,060,000
Kaneohe    
45-075 Waikalua Rd #19 7/12/23 $1,888,000
45-371 Waikalua Pl 7/14/23 $960,000
45-458 Pua Inia St 7/12/23 $1,275,000
45-649 Hinamoe Loop 7/14/23 $995,000
45-415 Mokulele Dr #11 7/10/23 $779,000
Kapahulu    
2895 Kalakaua Ave #707, 708 7/14/23 $1,758,766
3019 Kalakaua Ave #4 7/14/23 $4,000,000
3023 Kiele Ave 7/13/23 $2,800,000
Kapalama    
1446 Alani St 7/13/23 $800,000
Liliha    
1212 Nuuanu Ave #1204 7/11/23 $495,000
Makaha    
84-770 Kili Dr #537 7/13/23 $190,000
84-740 Kili Dr #724 7/12/23 $190,000
84-1021 Lahilahi St #503 7/11/23 $230,000
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-614 Palailai St 7/14/23 $900,000
92-716 Nohona St 7/13/23 $690,500
92-1297 Panana St #25 7/14/23 $665,000
92-7049 Elele St #72 7/10/23 $770,000
92-1151 Palahia St #B103 7/10/23 $520,000
92-1081 Makakilo Dr 7/14/23 $505,000
92-7075 Elele St 7/10/23 $1,150,000
Makiki    
1813 C Waiola St 7/10/23 $1,237,500
1212 Punahou St #3303 7/12/23 $580,000
1122 Kinau St #1002 7/12/23 $275,000
1078 C Kinau St 7/14/23 $1,234,900
1040 Lunalilo St #603 7/14/23 $735,000
1415 Victoria St #908 7/10/23 $380,000
1535 Pensacola St #907 7/14/23 $355,000
1571 Piikoi St #1504 7/10/23 $166,000
1714 Anapuni St #302 7/11/23 $300,000
1717 Mott-Smith Dr #2504 7/12/23 $405,000
1717 Mott-Smith Dr #3012 7/10/23 $390,000
1251 Heulu St #606 7/14/23 $195,000
1010 Wilder Ave #1502 7/13/23 $1,549,000

 

Manoa Valley

    
2762 Kalawao St #31 7/10/23 $2,450,000
3577 Pinao St #49 7/12/23 $400,000
2925 Poelua St 7/12/23 $1,543,210
Mccully    
500 University Ave #2401 7/12/23 $840,000
2439 Kapiolani Blvd #804 7/14/23 $396,000
583 Kamoku St #3605 7/14/23 $765,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-322 Kaloapau St #126 7/14/23 $555,000
95-652 Wikao St #F205 7/12/23 $509,000
95-802 Wikao St #R202 7/12/23 $500,000
95-061 Waikalani Dr #D1004 7/10/23 $379,000
95-045 Waikalani Dr #G104 7/12/23 $398,000
95-2057 Waikalani Pl #407 7/14/23 $438,000
95-227 Waikalani Dr #A404 7/14/23 $345,240
95-1056 G Ainamakua Dr #111 7/12/23 $565,000
95-1156 Makaikai St #150 7/12/23 $415,000
95-1057 Koolani Dr #11 7/11/23 $505,000
95-1093 Koolani Dr #267 7/12/23 $545,000
95-202 Lahui Pl 7/11/23 $1,225,000
95-1135 Anuanu St 7/12/23 $1,630,000
95-1008 Ukuwai St #102 7/11/23 $445,000
Mokuleia    
68-155 Au St #203 7/10/23 $940,000
68-024 Apuhihi St #W105 7/12/23 $440,000
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-205 Laulele St 7/14/23 $300,000
87-1068 Anaha St 7/13/23 $725,000
87-1524 Laia St 7/10/23 $840,000
Nuuanu    
55 S Kukui St #D2610 7/12/23 $450,000
1515 Nuuanu Ave #2351 7/14/23 $425,000
700 Richards St #805 7/11/23 $260,000
827 Kinau St #D301 7/11/23 $300,000
666 Prospect St #406 7/11/23 $685,000
666 Prospect St #601 7/11/23 $690,000
55 S Judd St #702 7/14/23 $370,000
Palolo Valley, St Louis Heights    
4052 Keanu St 7/13/23 $1,600,000
1399 Saint Louis Dr 7/14/23 $1,760,000
Pearl City    
834 Lehua Ave #305 7/11/23 $285,000
1277 Kipaipai St #30C 7/14/23 $415,000
1553 Nanakai St 7/11/23 $1,295,000
1556 Hoolehua St 7/14/23 $750,000
2383 Ahaiki St 7/10/23 $985,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-919 C Kaonohi St #102 7/12/23 $675,000
98-719 Iho Pl #502 7/10/23 $444,000
98-630 Moanalua Loop #225 7/12/23 $479,000
98-1211 Mahipua St 7/14/23 $1,100,000
98-1038 Moanalua Rd #1607 7/13/23 $260,000
98-1175 Kaonohi St 7/14/23 $746,666
98-1637 Piki St 7/14/23 $1,175,000
Wahiawa    
1830 Wilikina Dr #709 7/13/23 $280,000
15 Kilea Pl 7/14/23 $789,000
Waialae, Kahala    
4999 Kahala Ave #463 7/11/23 $109,000
1487 Hiikala Pl #15 7/12/23 $1,400,000
1487 Hiikala Pl #35 7/13/23 $1,439,000
Waianae    
85-041 Kaupuni St 7/13/23 $625,000
85-175 Farrington Hwy #A409 7/10/23 $270,000
Waikiki    
1765 Ala Moana Blvd #284 7/14/23 $712,500
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1916 7/10/23 $282,975
400 Hobron Ln #2314 7/10/23 $505,000
444 Niu St #910 7/10/23 $266,000
2121 Ala Wai Blvd #703 7/12/23 $490,000
2240 Kuhio Ave #2402 7/14/23 $146,000
2240 Kuhio Ave #3306 7/13/23 $270,000
2345 Ala Wai Blvd #1208 7/14/23 $300,000
445 Seaside Ave #3517 7/13/23 $385,000
2450 Koa Ave #85 7/12/23 $350,000
2421 Tusitala St #803 7/12/23 $300,000
2452 Tusitala St #604 7/14/23 $375,000
320 Liliuokalani Ave #1903 7/14/23 $400,000
201 Ohua Ave #1713 7/12/23 $175,000
Waipahu    
94-404 Apowale St 7/14/23 $730,000
94-011 Waipahu St #E107 7/11/23 $375,000
94-011 Waipahu St #G102 7/11/23 $398,500
94-1061 Leko Pl 7/13/23 $1,065,000
94-271 Kupulau Pl 7/14/2023 $810,000
94-647 Kupuna Loop 7/14/2023 $955,000
COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Nuuanu    
1188 Bishop St #1002 7/11/2023 $69,500
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-1247 Kaahumanu St #106 7/12/2023 $614,000
