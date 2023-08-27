Hawaii Real Estate Sales: July 10-14, 2023

|For The Week Of July 10-14
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|2988 Ala Ilima St #5
|7/14/23
|$450,000
|5333 Likini St #1807
|7/10/23
|$289,000
|Ala Moana
|88 Piikoi St #1207
|7/12/23
|$1,000,000
|1560 Kanunu St #513
|7/14/23
|$275,000
|1610 Kanunu St #1003
|7/13/23
|$320,000
|629 Keeaumoku St #3701
|7/14/23
|$2,600,000
|1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3704
|7/13/23
|$945,000
|1650 Ala Moana Blvd #2409
|7/14/23
|$645,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #3431
|7/13/23
|$220,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-2101 Kaioli St #2104
|7/14/23
|$890,000
|91-1040 Kaiau Ave #12F
|7/12/23
|$522,500
|94-1040 Kaiau Ave #12G
|7/12/23
|$495,000
|91-1041 Kamaaha Ave #1404
|7/13/23
|$522,000
|91-3575 Kauluakoko St #3301
|7/12/23
|$726,000
|91-3475 Nana Hope St #303
|7/11/23
|$1,000,000
|91-3575 Iwikuamoo St #203
|7/10/23
|$1,075,000
|Mamaka At Ho‘opili #71
|7/14/23
|$841,875
|91-555 Pohakupuna Rd
|7/14/23
|$975,000
|92-1182 Olani St #1
|7/10/23
|$1,400,000
|92-102 Waialii Pl #B201
|7/10/23
|$2,585,000
|91-1037 Aipoola St
|7/11/23
|$820,000
|91-1506 Miula St
|7/13/23
|$735,000
|91-1838 Park Row
|7/13/23
|$820,000
|91-1021 Kaileolea Dr #H4
|7/12/23
|$425,000
|91-1214 Kaiopua St
|7/10/23
|$890,000
|91-1049 Kaihi St
|7/14/23
|$925,000
|91-2220 Kaiwawalo St #404
|7/12/23
|$870,000
|91-1256 Kaileolea Dr
|7/13/23
|$1,050,000
|91-1111 Kai Weke St
|7/14/23
|$1,485,000
|91-6221 Kapolei Pkwy #208
|7/12/23
|$850,000
|91-3313 Maohiohi Lp
|7/11/23
|$1,050,000
|91-1278 Uluahewa St
|7/14/23
|$815,000
|91-1841 Keaunui Dr #320
|7/14/23
|$840,000
|91-1885 Olali St
|7/13/23
|$1,080,133
|91-1878 Olali St
|7/12/23
|$1,047,372
|91-1348 Kakiwi St
|7/14/23
|$846,040
|Hawaii Kai
|7000 Hawaii Kai Dr #2117
|7/11/23
|$985,000
|545 Kapaia St
|7/14/23
|$1,130,000
|6710 Hawaii Kai Dr #1406
|7/12/23
|$665,000
|521 Hahaione St #2 4F
|7/13/23
|$572,500
|531 Hahaione St #2 11B
|7/14/23
|$537,000
|1161 Mokuhano St #A101
|7/14/23
|$1,050,000
|1131 Kulauala Way
|7/12/23
|$1,725,000
|7157 Makaa St
|7/14/23
|$2,350,000
|7428 Makaa St
|7/12/23
|$1,575,000
|Heeia
|46-075 Meheanu Pl #3333
|7/11/23
|$851,000
|46-058 Aliikane Pl #2121
|7/11/23
|$685,000
|46-132 Aeloa St
|7/14/23
|$1,150,000
|46-305 Kalali St
|7/13/23
|$1,700,000
|Kaaawa
|51-540 C Kamehameha Hwy
|7/12/23
|$1,160,000
|51-018 Lau Pl
|7/10/23
|$1,225,000
|51-444 Kamehameha Hwy
|7/10/23
|$1,150,000
|Kahaluu
|47-724 C Ahuimanu Loop #14
|7/10/23
|$875,000
|47-379 Kapehe St
|7/14/23
|$1,480,000
|Kailua
|333 Aoloa St #301
|7/12/23
|$790,000
|1020 Aoloa Pl #407B
|7/12/23
|$925,000
|1370 D Kamahele St #2001
|7/14/23
|$1,600,000
|1438 Lekeona St
|7/12/23
|$1,075,000
|1307 Noninui Pl
|7/14/23
|$1,870,000
|435 A N Kainalu Dr
|7/13/23
|$1,625,000
|217 Oneawa Kai Pl
|7/14/23
|$1,370,000
|427 Keaniani St
|7/13/23
|$1,515,000
|181 Kuulei Rd
|7/11/23
|$2,200,000
|Kaimuki
|533 Malie Pl
|7/10/23
|$950,000
|Kakaako
|920 Ward Ave #14G
|7/12/23
|$620,000
|801 South St #2712
|7/14/23
|$590,000
|415 S South St #1202
|7/11/23
|$605,000
|415 S St #1904
|7/10/23
|$820,000
|415 S St #3202
|7/13/23
|$685,000
|600 Ala Moana Blvd #2203
|7/10/23
|$815,000
|600 Ala Moana Blvd #3206
|7/14/23
|$1,150,000
|987 Queen St #908
|7/14/23
|$957,505
|987 Queen St #1014
|7/10/23
|$1,050,000
|987 Queen St #2615
|7/14/23
|$980,600
|987 Queen St #3900
|7/14/23
|$997,803
|1000 Auahi St #3915
|7/14/23
|$1,432,368
|1009 Kapiolani Blvd #2404
|7/12/23
|$680,000
|1108 Auahi St #9-G
|7/11/23
|$1,220,000
|1189 Waimanu St #1308
|7/13/23
|$775,000
|1296 Kapiolani Blvd #II3301
|7/10/23
|$700,000
|1296 Kapiolani Blvd #II4404
|7/12/23
|$1,060,000
|Kaneohe
|45-075 Waikalua Rd #19
|7/12/23
|$1,888,000
|45-371 Waikalua Pl
|7/14/23
|$960,000
|45-458 Pua Inia St
|7/12/23
|$1,275,000
|45-649 Hinamoe Loop
|7/14/23
|$995,000
|45-415 Mokulele Dr #11
|7/10/23
|$779,000
|Kapahulu
|2895 Kalakaua Ave #707, 708
|7/14/23
|$1,758,766
|3019 Kalakaua Ave #4
|7/14/23
|$4,000,000
|3023 Kiele Ave
|7/13/23
|$2,800,000
|Kapalama
|1446 Alani St
|7/13/23
|$800,000
|Liliha
|1212 Nuuanu Ave #1204
|7/11/23
|$495,000
|Makaha
|84-770 Kili Dr #537
|7/13/23
|$190,000
|84-740 Kili Dr #724
|7/12/23
|$190,000
|84-1021 Lahilahi St #503
|7/11/23
|$230,000
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-614 Palailai St
|7/14/23
|$900,000
|92-716 Nohona St
|7/13/23
|$690,500
|92-1297 Panana St #25
|7/14/23
|$665,000
|92-7049 Elele St #72
|7/10/23
|$770,000
|92-1151 Palahia St #B103
|7/10/23
|$520,000
|92-1081 Makakilo Dr
|7/14/23
|$505,000
|92-7075 Elele St
|7/10/23
|$1,150,000
|Makiki
|1813 C Waiola St
|7/10/23
|$1,237,500
|1212 Punahou St #3303
|7/12/23
|$580,000
|1122 Kinau St #1002
|7/12/23
|$275,000
|1078 C Kinau St
|7/14/23
|$1,234,900
|1040 Lunalilo St #603
|7/14/23
|$735,000
|1415 Victoria St #908
|7/10/23
|$380,000
|1535 Pensacola St #907
|7/14/23
|$355,000
|1571 Piikoi St #1504
|7/10/23
|$166,000
|1714 Anapuni St #302
|7/11/23
|$300,000
|1717 Mott-Smith Dr #2504
|7/12/23
|$405,000
|1717 Mott-Smith Dr #3012
|7/10/23
|$390,000
|1251 Heulu St #606
|7/14/23
|$195,000
|1010 Wilder Ave #1502
|7/13/23
|$1,549,000
Manoa Valley
|2762 Kalawao St #31
|7/10/23
|$2,450,000
|3577 Pinao St #49
|7/12/23
|$400,000
|2925 Poelua St
|7/12/23
|$1,543,210
|Mccully
|500 University Ave #2401
|7/12/23
|$840,000
|2439 Kapiolani Blvd #804
|7/14/23
|$396,000
|583 Kamoku St #3605
|7/14/23
|$765,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-322 Kaloapau St #126
|7/14/23
|$555,000
|95-652 Wikao St #F205
|7/12/23
|$509,000
|95-802 Wikao St #R202
|7/12/23
|$500,000
|95-061 Waikalani Dr #D1004
|7/10/23
|$379,000
|95-045 Waikalani Dr #G104
|7/12/23
|$398,000
|95-2057 Waikalani Pl #407
|7/14/23
|$438,000
|95-227 Waikalani Dr #A404
|7/14/23
|$345,240
|95-1056 G Ainamakua Dr #111
|7/12/23
|$565,000
|95-1156 Makaikai St #150
|7/12/23
|$415,000
|95-1057 Koolani Dr #11
|7/11/23
|$505,000
|95-1093 Koolani Dr #267
|7/12/23
|$545,000
|95-202 Lahui Pl
|7/11/23
|$1,225,000
|95-1135 Anuanu St
|7/12/23
|$1,630,000
|95-1008 Ukuwai St #102
|7/11/23
|$445,000
|Mokuleia
|68-155 Au St #203
|7/10/23
|$940,000
|68-024 Apuhihi St #W105
|7/12/23
|$440,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-205 Laulele St
|7/14/23
|$300,000
|87-1068 Anaha St
|7/13/23
|$725,000
|87-1524 Laia St
|7/10/23
|$840,000
|Nuuanu
|55 S Kukui St #D2610
|7/12/23
|$450,000
|1515 Nuuanu Ave #2351
|7/14/23
|$425,000
|700 Richards St #805
|7/11/23
|$260,000
|827 Kinau St #D301
|7/11/23
|$300,000
|666 Prospect St #406
|7/11/23
|$685,000
|666 Prospect St #601
|7/11/23
|$690,000
|55 S Judd St #702
|7/14/23
|$370,000
|Palolo Valley, St Louis Heights
|4052 Keanu St
|7/13/23
|$1,600,000
|1399 Saint Louis Dr
|7/14/23
|$1,760,000
|Pearl City
|834 Lehua Ave #305
|7/11/23
|$285,000
|1277 Kipaipai St #30C
|7/14/23
|$415,000
|1553 Nanakai St
|7/11/23
|$1,295,000
|1556 Hoolehua St
|7/14/23
|$750,000
|2383 Ahaiki St
|7/10/23
|$985,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-919 C Kaonohi St #102
|7/12/23
|$675,000
|98-719 Iho Pl #502
|7/10/23
|$444,000
|98-630 Moanalua Loop #225
|7/12/23
|$479,000
|98-1211 Mahipua St
|7/14/23
|$1,100,000
|98-1038 Moanalua Rd #1607
|7/13/23
|$260,000
|98-1175 Kaonohi St
|7/14/23
|$746,666
|98-1637 Piki St
|7/14/23
|$1,175,000
|Wahiawa
|1830 Wilikina Dr #709
|7/13/23
|$280,000
|15 Kilea Pl
|7/14/23
|$789,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|4999 Kahala Ave #463
|7/11/23
|$109,000
|1487 Hiikala Pl #15
|7/12/23
|$1,400,000
|1487 Hiikala Pl #35
|7/13/23
|$1,439,000
|Waianae
|85-041 Kaupuni St
|7/13/23
|$625,000
|85-175 Farrington Hwy #A409
|7/10/23
|$270,000
|Waikiki
|1765 Ala Moana Blvd #284
|7/14/23
|$712,500
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1916
|7/10/23
|$282,975
|400 Hobron Ln #2314
|7/10/23
|$505,000
|444 Niu St #910
|7/10/23
|$266,000
|2121 Ala Wai Blvd #703
|7/12/23
|$490,000
|2240 Kuhio Ave #2402
|7/14/23
|$146,000
|2240 Kuhio Ave #3306
|7/13/23
|$270,000
|2345 Ala Wai Blvd #1208
|7/14/23
|$300,000
|445 Seaside Ave #3517
|7/13/23
|$385,000
|2450 Koa Ave #85
|7/12/23
|$350,000
|2421 Tusitala St #803
|7/12/23
|$300,000
|2452 Tusitala St #604
|7/14/23
|$375,000
|320 Liliuokalani Ave #1903
|7/14/23
|$400,000
|201 Ohua Ave #1713
|7/12/23
|$175,000
|Waipahu
|94-404 Apowale St
|7/14/23
|$730,000
|94-011 Waipahu St #E107
|7/11/23
|$375,000
|94-011 Waipahu St #G102
|7/11/23
|$398,500
|94-1061 Leko Pl
|7/13/23
|$1,065,000
|94-271 Kupulau Pl
|7/14/2023
|$810,000
|94-647 Kupuna Loop
|7/14/2023
|$955,000
|COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Nuuanu
|1188 Bishop St #1002
|7/11/2023
|$69,500
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-1247 Kaahumanu St #106
|7/12/2023
|$614,000
