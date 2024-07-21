Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 13-17, 2024
|For The Week Of May 13 – 17
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|99 416 Kekoa Pl
|5/16/24
|$1,200,000
|1418 Haloa Dr
|5/15/24
|$1,310,000
|Aina Haina
|5399 Poola St
|5/17/24
|$1,500,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|2141 Ala Mahamoe St
|5/14/24
|$1,450,000
|909 Ala Nanala St Apt 201
|5/15/24
|$350,000
|3121 Ala Ilima St Apt 701
|5/17/24
|$375,000
|2889 Ala Ilima St Apt 10/A
|5/17/24
|$510,000
|1031 Ala Napunani St Apt 701
|5/17/24
|$458,000
|3009 Ala Makahala Pl Apt 713
|5/17/24
|$500,000
|Ala Moana
|1610 Kanunu St Apt 702
|5/14/24
|$370,000
|747 Amana St Apt 607
|5/16/24
|$267,000
|419 Atkinson Dr Apt 1202
|5/13/24
|$490,000
|475 Atkinson Dr Apt 601
|5/15/24
|$325,000
|410 Atkinson Dr # 751
|5/14/24
|$155,000
|410 Atkinson Dr # 1357
|5/13/24
|$184,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91 926 Kulana Ct Apt K1
|5/15/24
|$420,000
|91 004 Nalomeli Pl
|5/15/24
|$1,765,000
|91 1101 Franklin D Roosevelt
|Ave 144
|5/15/24
|$942,770
|91 1101 Franklin D Roosevelt
|Ave 169
|5/15/24
|$953,100
|91 1101 Franklin D Roosevelt
|Ave 171
|5/16/24
|$965,479
|91 3525 Kauluakoko St 2209
|5/15/24
|$526,000
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 8101
|5/16/24
|$716,915
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 8103
|5/15/24
|$443,925
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 8502
|5/16/24
|$596,275
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 9109
|5/16/24
|$592,665
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 9212
|5/16/24
|$587,370
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 9307
|5/15/24
|$443,900
|91 003 Muumuu Pl
|5/16/24
|$1,256,000
|91 839 Makule Rd
|5/17/24
|$988,000
|91 1756 Kuapuu St
|5/15/24
|$710,000
|92 1025 Koio Dr # M11-3
|5/17/24
|$1,300,000
|92 1093 Koio Dr # M31-6
|5/16/24
|$960,000
|92 1097 Koio Dr # M33-2
|5/15/24
|$1,300,000
|92 1514 Aliinui Dr # 1502
|5/17/24
|$870,000
|91 1041 Hiluhilu St
|5/15/24
|$985,000
|91 1046 Laaulu St # 22/G
|5/13/24
|$660,000
|91 2056 Pahuhu Pl
|5/17/24
|$990,000
|91 1040 Kanio St
|5/15/24
|$910,000
|91 1012 Kaiko St
|5/13/24
|$1,275,000
|91 2226 Kanela St
|5/14/24
|$855,000
|91 1043 Kaikala St
|5/13/24
|$848,925
|91 1188 Waipuhia St
|5/17/24
|$1,175,000
|458 Manawai St 1102
|5/13/24
|$770,000
|91 1530 Aniania St
|5/17/24
|$1,105,000
|91 1848 Kohanahana Loop
|5/16/24
|$1,152,210
|91 1844 Kohanahana Loop
|5/15/24
|$1,060,140
|91 1836 Kohanahana Loop
|5/15/24
|$1,152,215
|91 1949 Hikupau St
|5/16/24
|$1,397,375
|Hauula
|54 229 Hauula Homestead Rd
|5/16/24
|$1,387,000
|Hawaii Kai
|520 Lunalilo Home Rd Unit 6102
|5/16/24
|$1,005,000
|520 Lunalilo Home Rd # 8413
|5/17/24
|$1,005,000
|520 Lunalilo Home Rd # 8413
|5/17/24
|$1,005,000
|1 Keahole Pl Apt 3308
|5/15/24
|$995,000
|7018 Hawaii Kai Dr # 3-2
|5/16/24
|$1,100,000
|553 Pepeekeo St # 4/33A
|5/14/24
|$750,000
|6770 Hawaii Kai Dr Apt 3
|5/17/24
|$498,000
|6770 Hawaii Kai Dr Apt 304
|5/14/24
|$590,000
|1429 Miloiki St
|5/15/24
|$1,259,000
|7461 Makaa St
|5/17/24
|$2,325,000
|Heeia
|46 122 Kiowai St Unit 2822
|5/15/24
|$698,000
|46 369 Haiku Rd Apt H5
|5/17/24
|$850,000
|46 151 Nahiku Pl
|5/17/24
|$833,333
|Kaaawa
|51 171 Kaaawa Park Ln # 20A
|5/13/24
|$903,000
|Kahaluu
|47 413 4 Hui Iwa St Apt 7/4
|5/17/24
|$695,000
|47 257 A Hui Iwa St # 5/1
|5/15/24
|$785,000
|47 217 Miomio Loop
|5/14/24
|$1,110,000
|47 416 Waihee Rd # 2
|5/16/24
|$775,000
|Kailua
|1020 Aoloa Pl # 7/307A
|5/17/24
|$978,000
|1208 C Kamahele St # 2602
|5/15/24
|$1,445,000
|1226 Ulupuni St
|5/16/24
|$920,000
|709 Paopua Loop
|5/17/24
|$1,638,000
|722 Wanaao Rd
|5/13/24
|$1,600,000
|1069 Lunahooia Pl
|5/15/24
|$750,000
|1011 Mokulua Dr
|5/14/24
|$8,500,000
|158 Kapaa St
|5/13/24
|$2,100,000
|Kaimuki
|3319 Maunaloa Ave
|5/17/24
|$1,495,000
|745 18th Ave
|5/13/24
|$1,525,000
|Kakaako
|888 Kapiolani Blvd # 3410
|5/17/24
|$1,290,000
|801 South St 4705
|5/17/24
|$480,000
|876 Curtis St Apt 3807
|5/17/24
|$538,500
|803 Waimanu St 214
|5/14/24
|$465,000
|615 Keawe St 305
|5/15/24
|$560,200
|615 Keawe St 401
|5/15/24
|$318,600
|615 Keawe St 402
|5/17/24
|$318,600
|615 Keawe St 501
|5/15/24
|$321,600
|615 Keawe St 505
|5/15/24
|$573,200
|615 Keawe St 704
|5/15/24
|$332,600
|615 Keawe St 804
|5/15/24
|$333,100
|615 Keawe St 1102
|5/15/24
|$385,000
|615 Keawe St 1201
|5/15/24
|$397,000
|615 Keawe St 1204
|5/15/24
|$397,000
|615 Keawe St 1207
|5/15/24
|$619,100
|615 Keawe St 1301
|5/15/24
|$401,000
|615 Keawe St 1305
|5/15/24
|$598,000
|615 Keawe St 1307
|5/13/24
|$628,100
|615 Keawe St 1604
|5/15/24
|$413,000
|615 Keawe St 1703
|5/15/24
|$674,500
|615 Keawe St 1705
|5/15/24
|$610,000
|615 Keawe St 1706
|5/14/24
|$695,000
|615 Keawe St 1806
|5/13/24
|$692,000
|615 Keawe St 1903
|5/14/24
|$681,500
|615 Keawe St 1908
|5/15/24
|$707,850
|615 Keawe St 2001
|5/15/24
|$469,000
|615 Keawe St 2002
|5/15/24
|$459,400
|615 Keawe St 2005
|5/15/24
|$685,000
|615 Keawe St 2101
|5/15/24
|$470,400
|615 Keawe St 2105
|5/17/24
|$698,500
|615 Keawe St 2107
|5/15/24
|$725,000
|615 Keawe St 2403
|5/15/24
|$664,500
|615 Keawe St 2503
|5/15/24
|$769,500
|615 Keawe St 2507
|5/17/24
|$784,000
|615 Keawe St 2704
|5/15/24
|$477,900
|615 Keawe St 2705
|5/15/24
|$750,000
|615 Keawe St 3003
|5/15/24
|$811,000
|615 Keawe St 3006
|5/15/24
|$769,000
|615 Keawe St 3007
|5/15/24
|$822,500
|615 Keawe St 3204
|5/15/24
|$486,900
|615 Keawe St 3305
|5/15/24
|$782,000
|615 Keawe St 3306
|5/15/24
|$820,500
|615 Keawe St 3307
|5/15/24
|$845,000
|615 Keawe St 3401
|5/15/24
|$495,900
|615 Keawe St 3402
|5/15/24
|$493,000
|615 Keawe St 3406
|5/15/24
|$828,000
|615 Keawe St 3503
|5/15/24
|$801,000
|615 Keawe St 3604
|5/15/24
|$493,700
|615 Keawe St 3702
|5/15/24
|$496,400
|615 Keawe St 3802
|5/13/24
|$497,400
|615 Keawe St 3902
|5/15/24
|$498,900
|615 Keawe St 3905
|5/15/24
|$825,500
|615 Keawe St 4004
|5/15/24
|$505,000
|615 Keawe St 4104
|5/15/24
|$511,000
|615 Keawe St 4107
|5/15/24
|$890,000
|615 Keawe St 4203
|5/15/24
|$884,500
|615 Keawe St 4204
|5/15/24
|$521,000
|1000 Queen St # 1907
|5/13/24
|$1,380,000
|1108 Auahi St # 28-H
|5/16/24
|$1,700,000
|1108 Auahi St # 29-A
|5/13/24
|$3,849,000
|1108 Auahi St Apt 33G
|5/17/24
|$1,340,000
|1177 Queen St # 3407
|5/16/24
|$1,250,000
|
Kaneohe
|44 170 2 Laha St #18/1802
|5/13/24
|$920,000
|322 Iliwahi Loop
|5/14/24
|$1,885,000
|45 243 Kokokahi Pl #B
|5/15/24
|$840,000
|45 407 A Makalani St
|5/15/24
|$1,131,000
|Kapahulu
|3731 Kanaina Ave Apt 341
|5/15/24
|$570,000
|2877 Kalakaua Ave Apt 202
|5/15/24
|$495,000
|2957 Kalakaua Ave Apt 418
|5/17/24
|$999,999
|Liliha
|60 N Beretania St Apt 705
|5/17/24
|$399,888
|60 N Beretania St Apt 1306
|5/17/24
|$413,000
|60 N Beretania St Apt 1707
|5/17/24
|$366,000
|60 N Beretania St Apt 3704
|5/15/24
|$450,000
|1720 Huna St Apt B/510
|5/17/24
|$505,200
|1658 Olona Ln
|5/15/24
|$600,000
|Lower Kalihi
|2453 Naai St
|5/16/24
|$850,000
|Lower Manoa
|1215 Alexander St Apt 905
|5/17/24
|$348,000
|1643 Clark St Apt 401
|5/17/24
|$203,000
|2328 Seaview Ave Apt 207
|5/17/24
|$348,000
|Makaha
|84 265 Farrington Hwy Apt 506
|5/17/24
|$225,000
|84 740 Kili Dr Apt F/524
|5/17/24
|$180,000
|84 664 Ala Mahiku St # 37/176B
|5/16/24
|$290,000
|84 633 Upena St
|5/13/24
|$2,400,000
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92 921 Welo St Apt 111
|5/15/24
|$645,000
|92 1127 Panana St Apt 702
|5/14/24
|$706,000
|92 1202 Mekila St
|5/17/24
|$925,000
|Makiki
|1314 Kalakaua Ave Apt 1213
|5/17/24
|$600,000
|999 Wilder Ave Apt 102
|5/17/24
|$309,000
|1571 Piikoi St Apt 901
|5/13/24
|$210,000
|1452 Liholiho St Apt 501
|5/15/24
|$315,000
|1805 Poki St Apt 704
|5/15/24
|$485,000
|1717 Mott-Smith Dr Apt 1203
|5/16/24
|$395,000
|1687 Pensacola St Apt 503
|5/15/24
|$275,000
|Manoa Valley
|2637 Manoa Rd
|5/13/24
|$1,150,000
|3309 Pawaina St
|5/15/24
|$1,554,854
|Mccully
|2232 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 202
|5/17/24
|$377,000
|2121 Algaroba St Apt 404
|5/14/24
|$400,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95 020 Waihonu St Apt C903
|5/16/24
|$250,000
|95 595 Kanamee St Apt 321
|5/17/24
|$845,000
|95 668 Lauawa St
|5/15/24
|$855,000
|95 1040 Kuauli St Apt 154
|5/15/24
|$730,000
|Mokuleia
|68 415 Crozier Dr
|5/15/24
|$4,500,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87 873 Kulauku St
|5/17/24
|$649,000
|87 925 Kulakoa St
|5/16/24
|$555,000
|Nuuanu
|1200 Queen Emma St # 2401
|5/13/24
|$873,000
|2101 Nuuanu Ave Apt I/1107
|5/17/24
|$475,000
|21 Craigside Pl Apt III/7D
|5/17/24
|$355,000
|Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
|1904 Iwi Way
|5/17/24
|$1,540,000
|Pearl City
|1589 Hoolehua St
|5/17/24
|$875,000
|2356 Komo Mai Dr
|5/14/24
|$825,000
|809 Hoomoana St
|5/14/24
|$1,085,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98 1970 J Kaahumanu St # 136
|5/16/24
|$1,010,000
|98 179 Kauhihau Pl
|5/13/24
|$1,100,000
|98 340 Koauka Loop Apt 119
|5/15/24
|$480,000
|98 410 Koauka Loop Apt 8F
|5/13/24
|$524,000
|98 1451 Kamahao St # 4/35
|5/17/24
|$459,965
|98 1390 Koaheahe Pl Apt 147
|5/15/24
|$560,000
|98 607 Kilinoe St Apt 8F2
|5/14/24
|$635,000
|98 2020 Kikala St
|5/15/24
|$1,730,000
|Puunui Alewa Heights
|2053 Kula St
|5/13/24
|$956,918
|Tantalus
|2542 Tantalus Dr
|5/15/24
|$1,613,400
|Wahiawa
|329 California Ave Apt 306
|5/17/24
|$218,000
|115 Hauola Ave
|5/16/24
|$860,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|4579 Aukai Ave
|5/13/24
|$3,500,000
|629 Ulili St
|5/17/24
|$3,117,000
|931 Onaha St
|5/14/24
|$3,290,000
|1431 Kamole St
|5/14/24
|$2,429,000
|Waianae
|86 226 Alamihi St
|5/17/24
|$730,000
|Waikiki
|223 Saratoga Rd # 3307
|5/15/24
|$2,350,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1436
|5/17/24
|$750,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1818
|5/13/24
|$845,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd # 2339
|5/17/24
|$815,000
|1819 Lipeepee St Apt 104
|5/15/24
|$305,000
|425 Ena Rd Ste B/501
|5/17/24
|$113,000
|1850 Ala Moana Blvd # 819
|5/14/24
|$350,000
|1850 Ala Moana Blvd 1111
|5/16/24
|$390,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1308
|5/17/24
|$129,816
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1701
|5/17/24
|$190,703
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2004
|5/15/24
|$580,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2509
|5/15/24
|$372,500
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3003
|5/17/24
|$129,816
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3006
|5/17/24
|$143,640
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3007
|5/15/24
|$129,816
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3403
|5/15/24
|$129,816
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 4101
|5/17/24
|$182,271
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1113
|5/17/24
|$129,816
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1113
|5/17/24
|$325,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1819
|5/17/24
|$143,640
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1919
|5/15/24
|$143,640
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2318
|5/15/24
|$300,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2514
|5/15/24
|$190,703
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3314
|5/15/24
|$190,703
|469 Ena Rd Apt 1402
|5/14/24
|$662,190
|469 Ena Rd Apt 2911
|5/15/24
|$826,000
|1717 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 1603
|5/17/24
|$510,000
|444 Niu St Apt 1509
|5/13/24
|$235,000
|444 Niu St Apt 2304
|5/16/24
|$280,000
|1888 Kalakaua Ave Apt 1001
|5/14/24
|$300,000
|1888 Kalakaua Ave Apt 2304
|5/13/24
|$980,000
|2085 Ala Wai Blvd Apt A/42
|5/15/24
|$543,200
|421 Olohana St # 702
|5/16/24
|$715,000
|2211 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 1705
|5/14/24
|$350,000
|2233 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 11B
|5/17/24
|$670,000
|2240 Kuhio Ave Apt 1205
|5/16/24
|$152,500
|2240 Kuhio Ave Apt 2409
|5/14/24
|$401,500
|2240 Kuhio Ave Apt 2708
|5/16/24
|$405,000
|2345 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 1808
|5/13/24
|$317,000
|2345 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 2712
|5/16/24
|$479,000
|445 Seaside Ave Apt 1218
|5/17/24
|$337,000
|445 Seaside Ave Apt 1503
|5/13/24
|$240,000
|417 Nohonani St Apt 401
|5/13/24
|$100,000
|2450 Prince Edward St Apt 604A
|5/16/24
|$252,400
|2463 Kuhio Ave Apt 706
|5/13/24
|$317,000
|2427 Kuhio Ave # 1208
|5/13/24
|$505,000
|2425 Kuhio Ave # 302
|5/17/24
|$325,000
|2464 Prince Edward St Apt 1204
|5/15/24
|$950,000
|236 Liliuokalani Ave Apt 101
|5/14/24
|$237,500
|320 Liliuokalani Ave Apt 1101
|5/15/24
|$430,000
|311 Ohua Ave # 605
|5/15/24
|$599,800
|2575 Kuhio Ave Apt 1402
|5/15/24
|$344,000
|300 Wai Nani Way Apt I/1105
|5/15/24
|$312,000
|Waipahu
|94 245 Leowahine St # 219
|5/14/24
|$225,000
|94 1147 Awaiki St
|5/17/24
|$849,920
|94 1225 Kahuanui St
|5/17/24
|$875,000
|94 367 Makapipipi St
|5/16/24
|$1,260,000
|94 277 Kikiula Loop
|5/17/24
|$1,070,000
|94 637 Kahakea St Apt 3/A
|5/17/24
|$469,000
|94 1054 Paha Pl Apt N/8
|5/16/24
|$495,000
|94 1429 Polani St # 21/S
|5/16/24
|$355,000
|94 1173 Eleu St
|5/17/24
|$905,000
|94 739 Meheula Pkwy Apt 11B
|5/16/24
|$495,000
|94 1121 Nawele St
|5/17/24
|$1,025,050
|Whitmore Village
|1015 Aheahe Ave Apt 306
|5/15/24
|$345,000
|
COMMERCIAL
|City And County Of Honolulu
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|2939 Koapaka St
|5/17/24
|$13,080,000
|Kaimuki
|3007 Lincoln Ave
|5/17/24
|$1,350,000
|Makiki
|1750 Kalakaua Ave Ste 403
|5/17/24
|$400,000
