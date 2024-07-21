Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 13-17, 2024

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

For The Week Of May 13 – 17
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa
99 416 Kekoa Pl 5/16/24 $1,200,000
1418 Haloa Dr 5/15/24 $1,310,000
Aina Haina
5399 Poola St 5/17/24 $1,500,000
Airport/Mapunapuna
2141 Ala Mahamoe St 5/14/24 $1,450,000
909 Ala Nanala St Apt 201 5/15/24 $350,000
3121 Ala Ilima St Apt 701 5/17/24 $375,000
2889 Ala Ilima St Apt 10/A 5/17/24 $510,000
1031 Ala Napunani St Apt 701 5/17/24 $458,000
3009 Ala Makahala Pl Apt 713 5/17/24 $500,000
Ala Moana
1610 Kanunu St Apt 702 5/14/24 $370,000
747 Amana St Apt 607 5/16/24 $267,000
419 Atkinson Dr Apt 1202 5/13/24 $490,000
475 Atkinson Dr Apt 601 5/15/24 $325,000
410 Atkinson Dr # 751 5/14/24 $155,000
410 Atkinson Dr # 1357 5/13/24 $184,000
Ewa, Kapolei
91 926 Kulana Ct Apt K1 5/15/24 $420,000
91 004 Nalomeli Pl 5/15/24 $1,765,000
91 1101 Franklin D Roosevelt
Ave 144 5/15/24 $942,770
91 1101 Franklin D Roosevelt
Ave 169 5/15/24 $953,100
91 1101 Franklin D Roosevelt
Ave 171 5/16/24 $965,479
91 3525 Kauluakoko St 2209 5/15/24 $526,000
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 8101 5/16/24 $716,915
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 8103 5/15/24 $443,925
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 8502 5/16/24 $596,275
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 9109 5/16/24 $592,665
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 9212 5/16/24 $587,370
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 9307 5/15/24 $443,900
91 003 Muumuu Pl 5/16/24 $1,256,000
91 839 Makule Rd 5/17/24 $988,000
91 1756 Kuapuu St 5/15/24 $710,000
92 1025 Koio Dr # M11-3 5/17/24 $1,300,000
92 1093 Koio Dr # M31-6 5/16/24 $960,000
92 1097 Koio Dr # M33-2 5/15/24 $1,300,000
92 1514 Aliinui Dr # 1502 5/17/24 $870,000
91 1041 Hiluhilu St 5/15/24 $985,000
91 1046 Laaulu St # 22/G 5/13/24 $660,000
91 2056 Pahuhu Pl 5/17/24 $990,000
91 1040 Kanio St 5/15/24 $910,000
91 1012 Kaiko St 5/13/24 $1,275,000
91 2226 Kanela St 5/14/24 $855,000
91 1043 Kaikala St 5/13/24 $848,925
91 1188 Waipuhia St 5/17/24 $1,175,000
458 Manawai St 1102 5/13/24 $770,000
91 1530 Aniania St 5/17/24 $1,105,000
91 1848 Kohanahana Loop 5/16/24 $1,152,210
91 1844 Kohanahana Loop 5/15/24 $1,060,140
91 1836 Kohanahana Loop 5/15/24 $1,152,215
91 1949 Hikupau St 5/16/24 $1,397,375
Hauula
54 229 Hauula Homestead Rd 5/16/24 $1,387,000
Hawaii Kai
520 Lunalilo Home Rd Unit 6102 5/16/24 $1,005,000
520 Lunalilo Home Rd # 8413 5/17/24 $1,005,000
520 Lunalilo Home Rd # 8413 5/17/24 $1,005,000
1 Keahole Pl Apt 3308 5/15/24 $995,000
7018 Hawaii Kai Dr # 3-2 5/16/24 $1,100,000
553 Pepeekeo St # 4/33A 5/14/24 $750,000
6770 Hawaii Kai Dr Apt 3 5/17/24 $498,000
6770 Hawaii Kai Dr Apt 304 5/14/24 $590,000
1429 Miloiki St 5/15/24 $1,259,000
7461 Makaa St 5/17/24 $2,325,000
Heeia
46 122 Kiowai St Unit 2822 5/15/24 $698,000
46 369 Haiku Rd Apt H5 5/17/24 $850,000
46 151 Nahiku Pl 5/17/24 $833,333
Kaaawa
51 171 Kaaawa Park Ln # 20A 5/13/24 $903,000
Kahaluu
47 413 4 Hui Iwa St Apt 7/4 5/17/24 $695,000
47 257 A Hui Iwa St # 5/1 5/15/24 $785,000
47 217 Miomio Loop 5/14/24 $1,110,000
47 416 Waihee Rd # 2 5/16/24 $775,000
Kailua
1020 Aoloa Pl # 7/307A 5/17/24 $978,000
1208 C Kamahele St # 2602 5/15/24 $1,445,000
1226 Ulupuni St 5/16/24 $920,000
709 Paopua Loop 5/17/24 $1,638,000
722 Wanaao Rd 5/13/24 $1,600,000
1069 Lunahooia Pl 5/15/24 $750,000
1011 Mokulua Dr 5/14/24 $8,500,000
158 Kapaa St 5/13/24 $2,100,000
Kaimuki
3319 Maunaloa Ave 5/17/24 $1,495,000
745 18th Ave 5/13/24 $1,525,000
Kakaako
888 Kapiolani Blvd # 3410 5/17/24 $1,290,000
801 South St 4705 5/17/24 $480,000
876 Curtis St Apt 3807 5/17/24 $538,500
803 Waimanu St 214 5/14/24 $465,000
615 Keawe St 305 5/15/24 $560,200
615 Keawe St 401 5/15/24 $318,600
615 Keawe St 402 5/17/24 $318,600
615 Keawe St 501 5/15/24 $321,600
615 Keawe St 505 5/15/24 $573,200
615 Keawe St 704 5/15/24 $332,600
615 Keawe St 804 5/15/24 $333,100
615 Keawe St 1102 5/15/24 $385,000
615 Keawe St 1201 5/15/24 $397,000
615 Keawe St 1204 5/15/24 $397,000
615 Keawe St 1207 5/15/24 $619,100
615 Keawe St 1301 5/15/24 $401,000
615 Keawe St 1305 5/15/24 $598,000
615 Keawe St 1307 5/13/24 $628,100
615 Keawe St 1604 5/15/24 $413,000
615 Keawe St 1703 5/15/24 $674,500
615 Keawe St 1705 5/15/24 $610,000
615 Keawe St 1706 5/14/24 $695,000
615 Keawe St 1806 5/13/24 $692,000
615 Keawe St 1903 5/14/24 $681,500
615 Keawe St 1908 5/15/24 $707,850
615 Keawe St 2001 5/15/24 $469,000
615 Keawe St 2002 5/15/24 $459,400
615 Keawe St 2005 5/15/24 $685,000
615 Keawe St 2101 5/15/24 $470,400
615 Keawe St 2105 5/17/24 $698,500
615 Keawe St 2107 5/15/24 $725,000
615 Keawe St 2403 5/15/24 $664,500
615 Keawe St 2503 5/15/24 $769,500
615 Keawe St 2507 5/17/24 $784,000
615 Keawe St 2704 5/15/24 $477,900
615 Keawe St 2705 5/15/24 $750,000
615 Keawe St 3003 5/15/24 $811,000
615 Keawe St 3006 5/15/24 $769,000
615 Keawe St 3007 5/15/24 $822,500
615 Keawe St 3204 5/15/24 $486,900
615 Keawe St 3305 5/15/24 $782,000
615 Keawe St 3306 5/15/24 $820,500
615 Keawe St 3307 5/15/24 $845,000
615 Keawe St 3401 5/15/24 $495,900
615 Keawe St 3402 5/15/24 $493,000
615 Keawe St 3406 5/15/24 $828,000
615 Keawe St 3503 5/15/24 $801,000
615 Keawe St 3604 5/15/24 $493,700
615 Keawe St 3702 5/15/24 $496,400
615 Keawe St 3802 5/13/24 $497,400
615 Keawe St 3902 5/15/24 $498,900
615 Keawe St 3905 5/15/24 $825,500
615 Keawe St 4004 5/15/24 $505,000
615 Keawe St 4104 5/15/24 $511,000
615 Keawe St 4107 5/15/24 $890,000
615 Keawe St 4203 5/15/24 $884,500
615 Keawe St 4204 5/15/24 $521,000
1000 Queen St # 1907 5/13/24 $1,380,000
1108 Auahi St # 28-H 5/16/24 $1,700,000
1108 Auahi St # 29-A 5/13/24 $3,849,000
1108 Auahi St Apt 33G 5/17/24 $1,340,000
1177 Queen St # 3407 5/16/24 $1,250,000
 

Kaneohe
44 170 2 Laha St #18/1802 5/13/24 $920,000
322 Iliwahi Loop 5/14/24 $1,885,000
45 243 Kokokahi Pl #B 5/15/24 $840,000
45 407 A Makalani St 5/15/24 $1,131,000
Kapahulu
3731 Kanaina Ave Apt 341 5/15/24 $570,000
2877 Kalakaua Ave Apt 202 5/15/24 $495,000
2957 Kalakaua Ave Apt 418 5/17/24 $999,999
Liliha
60 N Beretania St Apt 705 5/17/24 $399,888
60 N Beretania St Apt 1306 5/17/24 $413,000
60 N Beretania St Apt 1707 5/17/24 $366,000
60 N Beretania St Apt 3704 5/15/24 $450,000
1720 Huna St Apt B/510 5/17/24 $505,200
1658 Olona Ln 5/15/24 $600,000
Lower Kalihi
2453 Naai St 5/16/24 $850,000
Lower Manoa
1215 Alexander St Apt 905 5/17/24 $348,000
1643 Clark St Apt 401 5/17/24 $203,000
2328 Seaview Ave Apt 207 5/17/24 $348,000
Makaha
84 265 Farrington Hwy Apt 506 5/17/24 $225,000
84 740 Kili Dr Apt F/524 5/17/24 $180,000
84 664 Ala Mahiku St # 37/176B 5/16/24 $290,000
84 633 Upena St 5/13/24 $2,400,000
Makakilo, Ewa Beach
92 921 Welo St Apt 111 5/15/24 $645,000
92 1127 Panana St Apt 702 5/14/24 $706,000
92 1202 Mekila St 5/17/24 $925,000
Makiki
1314 Kalakaua Ave Apt 1213 5/17/24 $600,000
999 Wilder Ave Apt 102 5/17/24 $309,000
1571 Piikoi St Apt 901 5/13/24 $210,000
1452 Liholiho St Apt 501 5/15/24 $315,000
1805 Poki St Apt 704 5/15/24 $485,000
1717 Mott-Smith Dr Apt 1203 5/16/24 $395,000
1687 Pensacola St Apt 503 5/15/24 $275,000
Manoa Valley
2637 Manoa Rd 5/13/24 $1,150,000
3309 Pawaina St 5/15/24 $1,554,854
Mccully
2232 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 202 5/17/24 $377,000
2121 Algaroba St Apt 404 5/14/24 $400,000
Mililani, Waipio
95 020 Waihonu St Apt C903 5/16/24 $250,000
95 595 Kanamee St Apt 321 5/17/24 $845,000
95 668 Lauawa St 5/15/24 $855,000
95 1040 Kuauli St Apt 154 5/15/24 $730,000
Mokuleia
68 415 Crozier Dr 5/15/24 $4,500,000
Nanakuli, Maili
87 873 Kulauku St 5/17/24 $649,000
87 925 Kulakoa St 5/16/24 $555,000
Nuuanu
1200 Queen Emma St # 2401 5/13/24 $873,000
2101 Nuuanu Ave Apt I/1107 5/17/24 $475,000
21 Craigside Pl Apt III/7D 5/17/24 $355,000
Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
1904 Iwi Way 5/17/24 $1,540,000
Pearl City
1589 Hoolehua St 5/17/24 $875,000
2356 Komo Mai Dr 5/14/24 $825,000
809 Hoomoana St 5/14/24 $1,085,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
98 1970 J Kaahumanu St # 136 5/16/24 $1,010,000
98 179 Kauhihau Pl 5/13/24 $1,100,000
98 340 Koauka Loop Apt 119 5/15/24 $480,000
98 410 Koauka Loop Apt 8F 5/13/24 $524,000
98 1451 Kamahao St # 4/35 5/17/24 $459,965
98 1390 Koaheahe Pl Apt 147 5/15/24 $560,000
98 607 Kilinoe St Apt 8F2 5/14/24 $635,000
98 2020 Kikala St 5/15/24 $1,730,000
Puunui Alewa Heights
2053 Kula St 5/13/24 $956,918
Tantalus
2542 Tantalus Dr 5/15/24 $1,613,400
Wahiawa
329 California Ave Apt 306 5/17/24 $218,000
115 Hauola Ave 5/16/24 $860,000
Waialae, Kahala
4579 Aukai Ave 5/13/24 $3,500,000
629 Ulili St 5/17/24 $3,117,000
931 Onaha St 5/14/24 $3,290,000
1431 Kamole St 5/14/24 $2,429,000
Waianae
86 226 Alamihi St 5/17/24 $730,000
Waikiki
223 Saratoga Rd # 3307 5/15/24 $2,350,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1436 5/17/24 $750,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1818 5/13/24 $845,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd # 2339 5/17/24 $815,000
1819 Lipeepee St Apt 104 5/15/24 $305,000
425 Ena Rd Ste B/501 5/17/24 $113,000
1850 Ala Moana Blvd # 819 5/14/24 $350,000
1850 Ala Moana Blvd 1111 5/16/24 $390,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1308 5/17/24 $129,816
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1701 5/17/24 $190,703
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2004 5/15/24 $580,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2509 5/15/24 $372,500
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3003 5/17/24 $129,816
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3006 5/17/24 $143,640
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3007 5/15/24 $129,816
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3403 5/15/24 $129,816
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 4101 5/17/24 $182,271
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1113 5/17/24 $129,816
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1113 5/17/24 $325,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1819 5/17/24 $143,640
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1919 5/15/24 $143,640
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2318 5/15/24 $300,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2514 5/15/24 $190,703
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3314 5/15/24 $190,703
469 Ena Rd Apt 1402 5/14/24 $662,190
469 Ena Rd Apt 2911 5/15/24 $826,000
1717 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 1603 5/17/24 $510,000
444 Niu St Apt 1509 5/13/24 $235,000
444 Niu St Apt 2304 5/16/24 $280,000
1888 Kalakaua Ave Apt 1001 5/14/24 $300,000
1888 Kalakaua Ave Apt 2304 5/13/24 $980,000
2085 Ala Wai Blvd Apt A/42 5/15/24 $543,200
421 Olohana St # 702 5/16/24 $715,000
2211 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 1705 5/14/24 $350,000
2233 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 11B 5/17/24 $670,000
2240 Kuhio Ave Apt 1205 5/16/24 $152,500
2240 Kuhio Ave Apt 2409 5/14/24 $401,500
2240 Kuhio Ave Apt 2708 5/16/24 $405,000
2345 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 1808 5/13/24 $317,000
2345 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 2712 5/16/24 $479,000
445 Seaside Ave Apt 1218 5/17/24 $337,000
445 Seaside Ave Apt 1503 5/13/24 $240,000
417 Nohonani St Apt 401 5/13/24 $100,000
2450 Prince Edward St Apt 604A 5/16/24 $252,400
2463 Kuhio Ave Apt 706 5/13/24 $317,000
2427 Kuhio Ave # 1208 5/13/24 $505,000
2425 Kuhio Ave # 302 5/17/24 $325,000
2464 Prince Edward St Apt 1204 5/15/24 $950,000
236 Liliuokalani Ave Apt 101 5/14/24 $237,500
320 Liliuokalani Ave Apt 1101 5/15/24 $430,000
311 Ohua Ave # 605 5/15/24 $599,800
2575 Kuhio Ave Apt 1402 5/15/24 $344,000
300 Wai Nani Way Apt I/1105 5/15/24 $312,000
Waipahu
94 245 Leowahine St # 219 5/14/24 $225,000
94 1147 Awaiki St 5/17/24 $849,920
94 1225 Kahuanui St 5/17/24 $875,000
94 367 Makapipipi St 5/16/24 $1,260,000
94 277 Kikiula Loop 5/17/24 $1,070,000
94 637 Kahakea St Apt 3/A 5/17/24 $469,000
94 1054 Paha Pl Apt N/8 5/16/24 $495,000
94 1429 Polani St # 21/S 5/16/24 $355,000
94 1173 Eleu St 5/17/24 $905,000
94 739 Meheula Pkwy Apt 11B 5/16/24 $495,000
94 1121 Nawele St 5/17/24 $1,025,050
Whitmore Village
1015 Aheahe Ave Apt 306 5/15/24 $345,000
 

COMMERCIAL
City And County Of Honolulu
Airport/Mapunapuna
2939 Koapaka St 5/17/24 $13,080,000
Kaimuki
3007 Lincoln Ave 5/17/24 $1,350,000
Makiki
1750 Kalakaua Ave Ste 403 5/17/24 $400,000
