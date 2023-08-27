Las Vegas Advisor: FAA approves tower at Casino Royale site

The Federal Aviation Administration has approved a 699-foot tower for the site currently occupied by the distinctly low-rise Casino Royale, which sits at center-­Strip just north of Harrah’s.

No information about what the tower would be or a timetable for its construction were disclosed, but the Casino Royale and its parking garage would have to be demolished to make way if the project were to go forward. If it does, the structure would be the third tallest in Las Vegas, behind The Stratosphere Tower and the soon-to-open Fontainebleau.

GVR upgrade: Station Casinos has announced a significant redo planned for Green Valley Ranch. The changes will include a new row of restaurants that will occupy the vacant buffet space, new high-limit table games and slots, and a remodel of the amenities around the pool. All in all, it’s another example of Station’s desire to transform from bargain locals’ joints to the high-end market.

Tigers exit: The remaining “dozen or so” large tigers from Siegfried and Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at the Mirage have been relocated to two sanctuaries, one in Oregon, the other in Texas. This follows a similar relocation of the dolphins earlier this year.

Whataburger: Joining the dozens of burger franchises that have come to Las Vegas, Whataburger has announced that it will be next. The Texas-based franchise intends to open its first Nevada outlet in a space adjoining the Waldorf Astoria at CityCenter later this year.

Question: Do you have to show ID to enter a casino?

Answer: The only Las Vegas casino that requires that you show ID to enter is Circa. You usually won’t be asked at any other casino, unless you’re carded inside for an age check, but it’s a good idea to carry an ID card in case you are.

