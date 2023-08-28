Hawaii Island police seek public’s help in locating Pahoa woman, 48

Hawaii Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 48-year-old Pahoa woman.
Roberta Mokihana Perry is described as 5-feet-2 inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Perry is wanted for questioning as a witness in relation to a missing-person investigation reported in January 2023. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Perry is asked to contact Det. Scotty Aloy of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2381, or email at Scotty.Aloy@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
